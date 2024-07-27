Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad Make Final Predictions at Faceoff for UFC 304

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad are ready for war. Who will prevail in their UFC 304 showdown? Tonight, Manchester becomes the battleground. Last time they met, the fight ended in a no-contest—will history repeat itself, or will we see a clear winner?

Muhammad stirred up the crowd at the weigh-ins, promising that Edwards' supporters would leave in tears. On the flip side, Edwards assured his home crowd of a decisive knockout. Tensions are high, and both fighters are promising a fight to remember. Who will deliver on their bold predictions?

Edwards vows to defend his title with a knockout

This Saturday, the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, will host one of the most anticipated UFC events of the year. Leon Edwards will put his welterweight title on the line against Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304.

At the ceremonial weigh-ins, Muhammad didn't hold back. He addressed the raucous British crowd with confidence. “All these boos tomorrow are going to be tears,” Muhammad declared. “Head shot, dead. Your boy is going to sleep! And new, inshallah. That’s my family right there; that’s all I care about. The rest of you guys, tomorrow night, cry about it. It’s over for you guys! England is going to lose again!”

Edwards, the hometown hero, had a fiery response. “Manchester! Listen, forget what he says,” Edwards shouted to his fans. “Thanks for turning out, Manchester. Tomorrow night, he’s as good as dead. He’s too slow, too small; I’m knocking him the f*ck out.”

Edwards, boasting a record of 22-3, is confident in his ability to defend his title for the third time. He’s coming off an impressive streak, including a knockout victory over Kamaru Usman and a unanimous decision win against Colby Covington. On the other hand, Muhammad, with a record of 23-3, has also been on a tear, climbing the ranks to earn this title shot.

Their previous encounter in 2021 ended in controversy due to an accidental eye poke by Edwards, leading to a no-contest. Since then, both fighters have remained undefeated, setting the stage for an epic rematch. The Manchester crowd is ready, the fighters are prepared, and the world is watching. Who will walk away as the welterweight champion? This is a fight you won't want to miss.

Leon Edwards on mastering money management through MMA

Leon Edwards isn't just throwing punches; he's also learning how to handle his finances better , thanks to his MMA career. Speaking candidly with GQ, Edwards shared some financial wisdom he's picked up along the way.

"I’ve learned about my taxes through martial arts! After getting paid for fights, I didn’t know what to do with my money or how to handle it. So I’ve learned a lot from this sport," he explained. Initially, 'Rocky' indulged in youthful extravagances like fancy watches and clothes.

But as he matured, his focus shifted. Now he looks for opportunities where he can invest properly. While he still enjoys the finer things like travel and stylish outfits, Edwards is clearly playing a longer, smarter game with his earnings.

Tune in this Saturday to witness the action unfold. Who are you rooting for? Don’t miss out on what promises to be an unforgettable night at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester!

