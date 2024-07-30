Leon Edwards’ Coach Reveals Injury Troubles While Eyeing Ian Machado Garry for Comeback Fight Ahead of UFC 304

Did you know even champions face hurdles not just from opponents but also from their own bodies? Leon Edwards, once atop the welterweight world, stumbled at UFC 304, not just due to Belal Muhammad's prowess but also because of nagging back issues. His coach, Dave Lovell, spilled the beans recently.

He mentioned, “His back was niggling him," which hampered both offensive and defensive strategies. So, what's next for Edwards? Amidst recovery talks, there’s chatter about a comeback fight. Could Ian Machado Garry, a former gym mate turned rival, be in the cards? Imagine the drama of that matchup!

Can Ian Garry be Edwards' stepping stone?

In a recent tell-all with Submission Radio, Dave Lovell, coach of Leon Edwards, didn't shy away from disclosing the less visible struggles that contributed to Edwards’ recent title loss at UFC 304. “A lot of people don’t know this, and I’m not making any kind of excuses for him, but we had a few niggles in camp,” Lovell revealed.

Specifically, a persistent back issue plagued Edwards, limiting his ability to wrestle effectively. “His back was niggling him, so he couldn’t wrestle the way he needed to, offensively and defensively, because of the niggle that recurred maybe two or three times.”

Despite these setbacks, Lovell was quick to acknowledge the victor’s skill. “But not taking nothing away from Belal’s performance. He did well. The best man won on the night, and Leon will be back,” he affirmed. This loss was particularly poignant as it snapped Edwards' impressive 13-fight unbeaten streak and marked his first defeat since 2015.

Turning to the future, the conversation naturally drifted towards what’s next for Edwards. Following the event, UFC CEO Dana White ruled out an immediate rematch with Muhammad, pushing Edwards to look elsewhere to reclaim his path to the title.

Lovell hinted at potential matchups, with a particular interest in Ian Machado Garry, a figure linked with both prior camaraderie and contention.

“Obviously, Leon’s got to get himself back in contention to fight for the title. Being a three-time defending champion, I think if he gets one, maybe two wins with a few up-and-coming guns or one that’s in the top-five, I think Leon could get to fight Belal, maybe not 2025, but maybe 2026, god willing,” Lovell speculated, setting the stage for an intriguing climb back to the top.

Usman suggests a weight class change for Edwards

Belal Muhammad fired back at Leon Edwards after his decisive win at UFC 304. Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman shared crucial advice for Edwards on the Pound4Pound podcast . “I’m anxious to see how Leon Edwards is going to regroup and get back if he does get back. I know he was talking about moving up before this,” Usman said, suggesting a move to middleweight.

