Leon Edwards Confidently Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov Training Belal Muhammad for UFC 304 Fight ‘Makes No Difference'

Leon Edwards dismissed that Belal Muhammad's training with Khabib Nurmagomedov would have any impact on their UFC 304 fight. In an interview with Red Corner MMA, Edwards was asked whether Nurmagomedov could reap any information through Muhammad for a future Islam Makhachev showdown.

While ‘Rocky’ agreed that it could be a possibility, he doesn’t see it making much of a difference for the upcoming UFC 304 fight. Edwards claimed Muhammad’s style has been the same for the past few years.

Leon Edwards has been in phenomenal shape for his upcoming UFC 304 fight against Belal Muhammad. Edwards is also doing his due diligence and has been training with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title fight.

‘Rocky’, though, is confident in his ability and isn’t bothered about Muhammad’s preparation. He told Red Corner MMA, “If that is what he is banking on having the man in his corner, that makes no difference to me you know. When it comes fight night, his skills are his skills and the way he fights for last how many years is how he fights. Let’s see, I don’t give two shits who is in his corner or who is training with.”

Edwards has been tipped to fight Islam Makhachev in a potential future super fight. When asked whether ‘The Eagle’, Makhachev’s teammate, could look to gather information about him through Muhammad, Edwards agreed that it was possible.

Leon Edwards won the welterweight title back at UFC 278 with a thunderous head kick KO win against Kamaru Usman. He has since defended the title against Usman and Colby Covington.

The Brit will now face Belal Muhammad in Manchester. The duo previously faced in 2021 with the fight ending in a no-contest due to an accidental eye-poke.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad are on unbeaten streaks heading into UFC 304

Leon Edwards has been unbeaten since 2015 with his last defeat coming against Kamaru Usman in their first fight. The Birmingham native has won 12 of his last 13 fights, with the other being the no-contest against Belal Muhammad.

‘Remember the Name’, meanwhile, last lost in 2019 and has since won nine of his last ten fights, losing none of them. Hence, both fighters head to UFC 304 with unbeaten streaks under their belts.

Muhammad possesses a professional record of 23-3 and Edwards is 22-3. Hence, it’s an evenly matched-up title fight that would headline the PPV card later this month.