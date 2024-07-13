Leon Edwards Flaunts Ripped Physique Ahead of UFC 304 Clash With Belal Muhammad

Leon Edwards is looking incredibly jacked. Edwards, who last defeated Colby Covington at UFC 296, is gearing up to settle his score with Belal Muhammad. The duo has a history dating back to UFC Fight Night in 2021. In their previous encounter, Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye during Round 2. This became a deciding factor as, following the eye poke, Muhammad could not continue.

Since their no-contest bout, both welterweights have maintained undefeated records. Now, with UFC 304 on the horizon, both Edwards and Muhammad are eager to gain the upper hand in their rivalry. Edwards' impressive physique has added to the anticipation surrounding their upcoming rematch.

Leon Edwards impresses with his latest ripped physique

Leon Edwards seems to be in peak physical condition at the moment. A recent picture of him shared on Reddit showcases his ripped physique, undoubtedly boosting the morale of his fans. However, the caption accompanying the Reddit post expressed a hint of skepticism. It read, “Am I the only one nervous for Edwards? Everyone is so sure he'll win, that just means something is bound to happen. Plus he fights in a way where you are never sure of him winning.”

However, Leon Edwards does not seem to be bothered a bit. In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Edwards exuded confidence, expressing certainty in his ability to secure a victory. He mentioned that from their previous fight, he had gained a good understanding of Muhammad's fighting style. Additionally, Edwards believes he possesses superior skills compared to Muhammad.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Belal Muhammad has his own perspective and determination. He has vowed to silence his critics following their UFC 304 main event, indicating a strong resolve to prove himself and secure a significant win.

Belal Muhammad has a surprise waiting for Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad recently joined Bruce Buffer on his YouTube channel to discuss his upcoming bout. Muhammad revealed that he was developing a new fighting style and recalled how he emerged dominant against Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns on his feet.

With tensions escalating and both fighters engaging in verbal exchanges, the stage is set for an intense showdown at UFC 304. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious and with a smile on their face after the conclusion of their highly anticipated bout.

ALSO READ: Leon Edwards Is Down to Fight Islam Makhachev in Champ vs Champ Fight: ‘I Can See That Happening in the Future'