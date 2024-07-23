Leon Edwards Releases Custom Short for Belal Muhammad Fight at UFC 304; Pays Homage to Jamaican Roots

Leon Edwards has released custom green shorts ahead of his UFC 304 fight against Belal Muhammad. The color signifies the UFC welterweight champion’s Jamaican roots.

The Birmingham native is set to defend his title for the third time this weekend. Apart from the golden championship fight gloves, which came into use from UFC 302, Edwards will also be rocking green shorts.

Leon Edwards fights Belal Muhammad this weekend

Leon Edwards, who recently stunned fans with a Basketball trick shot , is currently one of the best fighters on the UFC roster. While ‘Rocky’ represents the UK, he is fond of his Jamaican roots.

Edwards is set to pay homage to that as he takes on Belal Muhammad this weekend. Instead of the usual black and gold shorts worn by champions, he will be wearing green shorts. Fighters like Max Holloway, Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier, Bryce Mitchell, Zhang Weili, and more have already showcased custom shorts. Edwards is the latest addition to that list.

Leon Edwards has already defended his title twice since winning it at UFC 278 with a head kick KO. After beating Kamaru Usman via decision in their trilogy bout, the Brit defeated Colby Covington at UFC 296.

He is currently unbeaten since 2015 and has a worthy opponent in Belal Muhammad, who is unbeaten in his last 10 fights, with his last defeat coming in 2019.

The duo clashed back in 2021 but the fight ended in a no-conntest due to an accidental eye-poke from Edwards. It’s time to finally settle the score when the two top welterweights clash horns at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Tom Aspinall breaks down Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad 2

Tom Aspinall expertly broke down Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad 2, taking reference from their first fight. While that fight ended in a no-contest, Aspinall has made his reads.

He pointed out that Edwards attacked Muhammad’s body to get his guard down, eventually attacking the unprotected head with kicks.

Leon Edwards is a master of the art of head kick, as was on display in his UFC 278 title win against Kamaru Usman. Will Belal Muhammad be the next to bite the dust? Fans shall wait and see.

