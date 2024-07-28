Leon Edwards Remains Unfazed by Belal Muhammad’s Promises of Violence Ahead of UFC 304: ‘He’s Not Intimidating’

As UFC 304 looms, the verbal fireworks are already blasting. Belal Muhammad's camp is talking a big game, likening his boxing to Canelo Alvarez's. But what does the reigning welterweight champ, Leon Edwards, think about all this? He finds it amusing more than anything.

"You want violence in it," Edwards quips, shrugging off Muhammad's promise of a torturous five-round battle. To him, dreaming of merely outscoring someone seems off. Isn't the octagon about undeniable dominance?

As Edwards readies to defend his title again, he remains cool, collected, and decidedly unimpressed. Will Muhammad’s bold words translate into action, or will Edwards' calm confidence reign supreme once again?

Edwards scoffs at Muhammad's hype train

Leon Edwards is set to make the third defense of his welterweight title against Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304. Muhammad and his team have made grand proclamations, including comparing Muhammad’s boxing to Canelo Alvarez’s and detailing plans to “torture” Edwards over five rounds. Despite these bold claims, Edwards remains unbothered, finding them strange and unconvincing.

“All this, if it was me, yeah, I’m not going to go mad deluded and shit and just throw out random shit, but [I’d at least be saying], ‘I’m going to knock this guy out and cut him open,’” Edwards said with a smirk at UFC 304 media day. “You want violence in it. If I could dream this scenario in my brain, I would dream of violence. I wouldn’t dream of f*cking going to decision. You know what I mean? It’s just weird thoughts that’s going on.”

Edwards also didn’t hold back when discussing Muhammad’s intimidation factor. “He is [the least intimidating person]. Like, there’s just zero. Let’s say we’re in the street and I saw Belal Muhammad — I wouldn’t be afraid of him one bit, and that’s how I look at it. He’s not intimidating one bit. That’s it.”

When asked about Muhammad’s plan to out-strike him, Edwards laughed. “He might try to [strike]. He won’t have much success in it. I think everyone knows his game plan would be to come out and try wrestling, but even his wrestling ain’t all that, really. He ain’t a f*cking Khabib [Nurmagomedov] or like a ‘GSP’ [Georges St-Pierre]. He’s Belal. You know what I mean? So it’s like, I don’t know, let’s see.”

Edwards remains confident and composed, ready to showcase his dominance in the octagon once again.

Edwards and Muhammad trade verbal blows

At the ceremonial weigh-ins, Muhammad didn't hold back . He addressed the raucous British crowd with confidence. “All these boos tomorrow are going to be tears,” Muhammad declared.

“Head shot, dead. Your boy is going to sleep! And new, inshallah. That’s my family right there; that’s all I care about. The rest of you guys, tomorrow night, cry about it. It’s over for you guys! England is going to lose again!”

Edwards, the hometown hero, had a fiery response. “Manchester! Listen, forget what he says,” Edwards shouted to his fans. “Thanks for turning out, Manchester. Tomorrow night, he’s as good as dead. He’s too slow, too small; I’m knocking him the f*ck out.”

Will Edwards’ experience and composure triumph over Muhammad’s aggression and confidence? Or will Muhammad’s bold proclamations come true, shaking up the welterweight division?

