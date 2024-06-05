Leon Edwards Responds to Conor McGregor's Desire for Welterweight Championship Fight; Details Inside

Leon Edwards is UFC’s welterweight champion. He defended his championship for the second time against Colby Covington at the UFC 296 pay-per-view last night. Rocky is now set to defend his welterweight championship against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 pay-per-view United Kingdom.

Recently, Leon appeared at SkySports as he reacted to Conor McGregor calling him out and his wish to capture the Welterweight championship instead of going for the lightweight championship.

Edwards added that if Conor McGregor defeats Michael Chandler this June at UFC 303, he can compete for his UFC welterweight championship in November at Madison Square Garden.

What Conor McGregor Actually Said About Leon Edwards

A couple of days back, Conor McGregor collaborated with Deulbits, where he talked about fighting Leon Edwards for the welterweight champion or competing with Max Holloway for the BMF champion in the rematch.

McGregor said, “There’s too many decisions going on now with that Leon Edwards fella. Leon Edwards loves a decision, and then he’s fighting another f***ing decision guy, your man Belal Muhammad, so not great times in the welterweight title picture.”

He further said, “eon Edwards, Nate Diaz almost knocked him out, had him out on his feet also, Cerrone went the distance with him. I’m looking at all these belts, the lightweight world title. Although I’ve held that, how excited would I be to cut that weight again after winning it already? I’d be excited about the BMF title and the welterweight title.”

Leon Edwards feels it is too early for his and Islam Makhachev’s super fight

Last week, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev showed the world why he is the pound-for-pound number one ranked UFC fighter after he stopped Dustin Poirier in round fifth with a choke and retained his championship.

In a post-fight interview, Islam Makhachev expressed his desire to move up to the welterweight division and fight for the second championship, as he feels he has swept his all-major competition in the lightweight division.

But Leon Edwards, the current UFC welterweight champion, doesn’t feel like this is the right time for a superfight. They both have a lot of business to handle in their divisions.

Leon Edwards said, “He just had his first defense against an actual lightweight. I feel like he's got a few more lightweights he's gotta go through first before even thinking about moving up. It's a massive fight. Feel like I've got work to do within my division first, then the super fights will come.”

Even UFC’s CEO Dana White turned down Islam Makhachev’s offer to fight for the second championship just after defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view. Dana White revealed he wants Makhachev to handle some business within his division and fight the number lightweight championship contender Arman Tsarukyan next.

Islam Makhachev responded to Dana White’s wish at the UFC 302 press conference. He said that even though he feels like a rematch with Arman Tsarukyanis is useless as he has already been defeated in the past if White wants him to handle business in the lightweight division it will be done.

