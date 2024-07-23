Leon Edwards Says The UFC Believed Belal Muhammad Was Not 'Big Enough Name' To Headline UFC 300

According to Leon Edwards, the UFC believed Belal Muhammad was not a draw for the UFC 300 card. The fight initially set up for the monumental event was reportedly declined by the organization because Muhammad was considered not a “big enough name.”

There were many rumors about Leon Edwards headlining UFC 300. The now-infamous card was ultimately headlined by Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka, and Edwards hints at why this was the case.

Leon Edwards agrees Belal Muhammad not being a draw for UFC 300

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards was rumored to defend his title at the now-infamous UFC 300. He recently revealed that he was offered several opponents and agreed to all of them. However, a fight against Belal Muhammad was reportedly not considered by the organization.

In an interview with NY Post, Leon Edwards shared the meeting he had regarding a potential fight against Belal Muhammad for UFC 300. He reveals that the organization claimed Remember The Name was not a big enough draw for the monumental card.

“They said he’s not a big enough name to headline UFC 300,” said Leon Edwards. Although Rocky was the one who dropped Bully B’s name for a potential fight, it appears that the UFC did not want Belal Muhammad to fight on the iconic card.

The welterweight champion however, did not push back. He seemed to agree with the UFC and accepted the fact. “And I was like, fair enough,” said Leon Edwards to the NY Post. Rocky expanded further on what the meeting was like with the organization regarding the bout.

Advertisement

He further asserted that the UFC ‘was not on it,’ despite fans expressing their desire to witness the fight. “I feel like he’s definitely not a big enough star to headline 300,” said the welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Regardless of the fact, Belal Muhammad finally gets his shot at the title at UFC 304 in Manchester, England at UFC 304. Can Remember The Name prove his worth against Leon Edwards in the well-deserving championship fight?

Also read: Islam Makhachev Will Be Surprised By Leon Edwards’ Physique in Potential Future Fight; Claims Coach

Belal Muhammad believes Manchester crowd will cheer for him

As a fighter from England, it’s natural that the Manchester crowd will likely cheer for Leon Edwards over Belal Muhammad, who is from America. However, Muhammad believes otherwise.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Belal Muhammad expressed that he does not feel like he is walking into enemy territory for his title fight against Edwards. Muhammad shared his thoughts on the potential crowd dynamics and how he plans to approach the situation.

Advertisement

“Manchester is full of Muslims, I think it’s going to be huge, pro-Bully B crowd,” said Belal Muhammad. Remember The Name believes it will not be a blow out and he would have supporters in the arena despite being from America.

The fighter also claimed that the fans would support him more than they do Leon Edwards, a British champion. The welterweight champion is loved by the English crowd as he is an exciting fighter who brought the title home.

Belal Muhammad shared a video that showed him being approached by several fans in Manchester. Bully B looks to redeem himself from the no-contest bout and grab the welterweight gold.