Leon Edwards is aiming to fight for the middleweight title after securing a few more welterweight defenses. Edwards has already defended his title thrice, twice against Kamaru Usman and once against Colby Covington.

‘Rocky’ is set to face Belal Muhammad at UFC 304, set to take place in Manchester, England. Should he beat Muhammad, Edwards wants to defend the 170lbs title once more. Then he wants to make a move for the middleweight championship.

Leon Edwards outlines title run plan

Becoming a two-division champion is often seen as a massive feather in a fighter’s cap. Leon Edwards is willing to achieve that status. He wants to challenge for the middleweight belt after securing five welterweight defenses.

Edwards plans to have his shot at the 185 lbs belt next year. He said in a recent interview with Sky Sports, “I would like to go up and challenge for the Middleweight belt, that is my goal. My excitement is me getting another belt. My plan was to go next year. Defend my belt twice this year, that will be four defenses.”

Edwards continued, “Maybe one more [defense] next year, that’s five defenses. Then later on in the year, have a big Middleweight fight. That’s six title fights. That is my goal. Two [defenses] this year, one next year, then end of next year move up.”

Dricus Du Plessis is currently the middleweight champion. However, contenders like Sean Strickland, Robert Whittaker, and Khamzat Chimaev are lurking for their shot. Israel Adesanya’s potential comeback could make the situation more interesting. Adding Edwards to that equation would further make the scenario more intriguing.

Leon Edwards welcomes Islam Makhachev’s challenge

Leon Edwards is not the only champion willing to achieve the double-champ status. Islam Makhachev also has his eyes set on that prize. Makhachev has already revealed the desire to fight for the 170 lbs belt.

Edwards welcomes the challenge. However, he believes Makhachev needs to go through more lightweight contenders first. ‘Rocky’ told Sky Sports: “I welcome it. I think we both got work to do within our division(s).”

Edwards added that Makhachev needs to do more in his division, saying, “He just fought his first Lightweight defense against an actual Lightweight (Dustin Poirier).”

He continued, “I feel like he’s got a few more Lightweights he’s gotta go through first before he can even think about moving up. But if we’re both going on these reigns, why not later on in the future?”

Edwards further claimed that a fight against Islam Makhachev would be massive. Both Edwards and Makhachev currently have three title defenses in their respective divisions.

