Leon Edwards Vs Belal Muhammad Purse: How Much Did They Make From Their Fight? Find Out

The UFC 304 concluded hours ago and it was a fascinating experience for the fans back in Manchester. It was a pleasant outing for the English Paddy Pimblett, who backed all his talking against Bobby Green. While Green was being considered as a menacing opponent for Pimblett, the English fighter was right on the money from the start. After some exchanges initially, Bobby Green attempted a takedown which backfired on him.

Pimblett swiftly countered with a body triangle choke and then an armbar to pick up the victory. The Manchester fans’ elation was further doubled when Tom Aspinall finished Curtis Blaydes within a minute. Adding the icing on the cake was the main event. Belal Muhammad’s tactical masterclass saw the crowning of a brand-new welterweight champion. Now that the event is done, it will be interesting to know how much the big names pocketed from their matches. Here’s an estimated purse of UFC 304.

Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad: Full Purse

Both Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards have come a long way since they first joined the UFC. Initially, both the fighters were signed for a contract that promised them a $60,000 base salary. Cut to 2024, both Edwards and Muhammad are top draws in the welterweight division. As per the information available from Marca, Leon Edwards will walk into the fight with a base salary of $500,000. However, this amount can be doubled if Edwards manages to retain his championship.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Belal Muhammad will have his base salary fixed at $80,000. But now that he has become the champion, Muhammad’s salary is expected to even further up. Add to that, Belal Muhammad will also get a fair share of the PPV buys. Although the UFC has not confirmed the salaries, both Edwards and Muhammad will expectedly leave Manchester with their pockets full. Now, with the main event fighters done, let’s take a look at how the other fighters in the PPV did financially.

How much did Tom Aspinall, Curtis Blaydes, Paddy Pimblett and more earn?

Co-main eventers Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes were also part of a title bout. The interim heavyweight champion, Aspinall reportedly got a $500,000 base salary along with a percentage of PPV buys. As per his opponent, Curtis Blaydes, the American fighter took home $200,000 from his last fight. However, this amount also included a $100,000 fight bonus.

Advertisement

Signing a brand new deal with the UFC before his Tony Ferguson fight, Paddy Pimblett bagged $154,000 at UFC 296. And if reports from the Sports Bible are to be believed, Pimblett will be entitled to a similar salary this time too. Thus, with all the estimated purses now disclosed, it will be interesting to see if Dana White adds any further flairs with a surprise announcement.