‘LeProphet’: NBA fans react to high-school LeBron James take on Michael Jordan that predicted his own greatness

LeBron James continually acknowledges his profound respect for Michael Jordan, crediting him as a primary source of inspiration.

Michael Jordan not only commands LeBron's intense admiration but also his recognition as the greatest player of all time.

As a child, LeBron venerated Jordan, a figure he likened to a deity. As a growing basketball aspirant, he found himself marveling at Jordan’s skill and abilities.

Interestingly, one of LeBron's remarks about Michael Jordan in his teenage years ended up predicting his own future success.

The prediction was penned in a 2002 SLAM diary entry when LeBron was still a high school student, remarking on Jordan's comeback with the NBA's Washington Wizards.

LeBron applauded Jordan's ability to maintain an average of over 25 points per game at the age of 38, proclaiming with admiration, "More props to him than anybody right now."

The veracity of these words has recently been highlighted on social media platforms by NBA enthusiasts, recognizing LeBron's early recognition of Jordan's extraordinary prowess as a harbinger of his own luminary career.

Former Lakers Champion picks Kobe Bryant as Greatest NBA Player

Trevor Ariza, a former champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, asserts that Kobe Bryant, not LeBron James or Michael Jordan, is the NBA player of all time.

Ariza has the unique insight to make this claim, having played with both Bryant and James in different periods of his NBA career.

His association with Bryant started when the Orlando Magic traded him to the Lakers in the 2007-08 season. His stint lasted up to the 2008-09 season, culminating in a memorable championship win.

Fast forward to his final NBA season in 2021-22, Ariza found himself sharing the court with James. Here he played in 24 regular season matches for the Lakers.

At this point, his career was winding down, and his performance, limited to an average of 4 points per game, didn't create much of an impression.

Ariza's time with Bryant on the court is evidently much more memorable, as he was instrumental in the 2008-09 Lakers' victory over Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals.

Throughout that season, he played 82 regular games, averaging 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and a 1.7 steal rate per game.

He also had field goal and three-point shooting percentages of 46.0 and 31.9 respectively.

His strong performance against his previous team, the Magic, during the championship series, is especially worth mentioning.

Ariza scored an average of 11 points and 6 rebounds per game, with a shooting rate of 41.7 percent from the three-point line.

