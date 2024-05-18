‘Let Her Cook’: WNBA Fan Argues to Give Caitlin Clark Time to Familiarize at Pro Level Amid Initial Performance Upsets

Caitlin Clark faced a formidable challenge in her Indiana Fever home opener, as the New York Liberty dealt a resounding blow with a 102-66 victory.

Despite her considerable abilities, Clark could not find her scoring rhythm, finishing with only nine points, seven rebounds, and six assists, accompanied by a block. Her discomfort with the ball in her hands was exacerbated by the New York defense's strategic efforts to stifle her passing, resulting in a record 10 turnovers in her first game.

However, the official X/Twitter handle of the Indiana Fever went on to cheer Clark for her three-pointer shot and shared a short clip from the game night.

Although many of the fans went on to point out what Clark did right and what she did wrong with her attempt from beyond the line, a fan seemed to be content with the time she needed to settle down a little bit with the environment.

The fan wrote: “let her cook.”

There were a few more cheerleaders for the young Fever star, and they put their perspective in the comments.

Caitlin Clark Had a Rough Home Debut as Liberty Humbles Fever

In a highly-anticipated home debut, Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall draft pick, faced a formidable challenge as the New York Liberty, led by Breanna Stewart's outstanding performance, delivered a 102-66 victory over the Indiana Fever.

Stewart, the two-time WNBA MVP, orchestrated a stellar show with 20 of her 31 points scored in the first half, complemented by a remarkable display of all-around skills that included 10 rebounds with four assists, three steals, and added two important blocks.

This strong performance marked a notable rebound for Stewart following her subdued showing in the season opener, fueling the Liberty's dominant display.

Meanwhile, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu, alongside Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, made significant contributions, propelling the Liberty to outscore the Fever 35-10 in the fourth quarter and maintain a sizable 40-26 advantage in rebounds, underscoring their comprehensive dominance throughout the game.

Despite relentless effort from Clark, who managed to contribute nine points, seven rebounds, and six assists, her shooting performance, including a 1-of-7 from 3-point range, reflected the immense defensive pressure applied by the Liberty.

Aliyah Boston and Katie Lou Samuelson added commendable points for the Fever, yet the team could not withstand the Liberty's relentless momentum. The game's intense moments were heightened by a late first-quarter altercation between Jones and Boston.

