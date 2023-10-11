‘Let’s get done with this obsession’: Gambhir outlines big reason why India hasn't won ICC tournaments lately

India got off to an excellent start at the World Cup, winning over the defending champions Australia. The game was played on October 8, and it was just amazing. What made the match amazing was definitely the outstanding performance by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. KL Rahul played a match-winning innings of 97 runs, so close to having a century.

That was one reason why KL Rahul appeared sad after hitting the winning six. He didn't score a century and was just so close to it. Indian legend Gautam Gambhir, considering that sadness, made some harsh statements while revealing why India hasn't won an ICC World Cup in a long time. Check what Gautam Gambhir said right below!

Gautam Gambhir on how Indian player's obsession with THIS is why India hasn't won the ICC tournament lately

KL Rahul finished the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match with a perfectly timed six, finishing off the match in style. However, despite being given man of the match, disappointment was clear on KL Rahul's face, because he was just too close to scoring a century. KL Rahul's reaction wasn't just noticed by fans and went viral but by Indian legend Gautam Gambhir as well.

Gautam Gambir pointed out such a reaction by the man of the match and called it one of the biggest reasons why India hasn't won any ICC tournament trophy in almost 10 years. Gambhir talked about the same post-match, with Sportskeeda. Gautam Gambhir said, "If you score 30, 40, or even 140, what matters in the end is whether the team won or not. I think our obsession with stats is one of the biggest reasons why we have not won an ICC tournament in so many years."

The Indian legend further revealed that "For me, it really does not matter whether you score a hundred or you score whatever you end up scoring if the team ends up winning. If you are staying until the end to take the team to victory, that is all that matters." Gautam Gambhir, concluding his statement said, "Let's get done with his obsession over stats. Scoring a hundred does not matter, whether you can take your team to victory or not, that matters!"

If Gautam Gambhir has pointed out such a mindset, it means it does exist in Indian players' minds. In fact, if we look at what Gaumtam Gambhir said, he isn't all wrong. What he said makes complete sense. What do you think?