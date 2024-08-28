'Let's Please Keep Our Young Star Alone': Russell Westbrook Shuts Down Viral Denver Nuggets Jersey Number Rumor

Guard Russell Westbrook of the Denver Nuggets will wear No. 4 for his new team. Throughout his NBA career, Westbrook has worn No. 0 everywhere else; this is the same number he wore during his one season with the Washington Wizards.

Harrison Wind of DNVR reported that when Westbrook asked Nuggets guard Christian Braun about wearing No. 0, the 23-year-old guard "didn't budge" to give it up. After going viral on the internet and being picked up by numerous major media outlets, Westbrook has since stated that the report is false.

In an Instagram story post on Tuesday, Westbrook wrote, “Let's please leave our young star alone. CB and I never discussed him passing along the number 0. I didn't want, to inquire about, or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a ‘new’ number. The excitement of the new season has already begun, and unfortunately, I know that means the offload of many false stories. Not today! CB and I are locked in and ready to get things rockin' in the mile high city!”

Westbrook has opted to address a false report about him or his team on multiple occasions in the past year. Westbrook shot down any notion that he asked Braun about No. 0, stating unequivocally that he and the young guard are set and prepared for the upcoming campaign.

Point guard Russell Westbrook joined the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008 and quickly rose to fame. The triple-double record holder has previously played for five teams. This season, the Denver Nuggets will be his sixth team.

In addition to being a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All-Star and the winner of the MVP award for the 2016–17 campaign. In addition, he has been selected to the All-NBA Team nine times, is a two-time NBA scoring leader (leading the league in 2014–15 and 2016–17), a three-time leader in assists, and the MVP of back-to-back NBA All-Star Games.

Just two players in NBA history have averaged a triple-double during a season: Westbrook. He leads the NBA in career triple-doubles and has accomplished that feat four times. In addition to his ability to score close to the hoop, Westbrook is renowned for his rebounding skills, durability, and competitive intensity. In the 2010 FIBA World Championship and the 2012 Olympics, Westbrook won gold medals while competing for the US national team.

