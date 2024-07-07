Lewis Hamilton Cries In Dad’s Arms After Historic 9th British GP Win Following 945 Days F1 Victory Drought

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix 2024 with Mercedes AMG at the Silverstone track in front of his home crowd. This is his first win in 945 days, dating back to the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in 2021.

Hamilton has now won the British Grand Prix nine times, a record. The F1 star started the race second behind teammate George Russell but ended in pole position. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing finished second, while Lando Norris of McLaren finished third to make it to the podium. With this victory, Hamilton beat Michael Schumacher's record for the most wins on a single circuit (9).



Lewis Hamilton in tears after 9th home win while hugging his dad

As soon as Lewis Hamilton gained the lead in the Grand Prix, fans at Silverstone erupted in cheers, seeing their F1 hero return to the top step of the podium after three years. Hamilton couldn't hold back his emotions and wailed inconsolably while hugging his father. He was unable to speak properly at the post-race podium interview owing to his overwhelming emotions.



“I can’t stop crying. Since 2021, every day getting up trying to fight, to train, to put my mind to the task. This is my last race here at the British Grand Prix with this team so, I wanted to win this so much for them because I love them. I appreciate them so much. I’m forever grateful to everyone at Mercedes. There’s no greater feeling than to finish at the front here,” said an emotionally-drenched Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton stated that he had reservations about his ability to return to the top after not winning in three years. Lewis had never been this passionate in Formula One, admitting that he had been in tears nonstop since his victory.

What went to happen during the British Grand Prix?

Hamilton kept second place behind Mercedes teammate and polesitter George Russell throughout the first segment of the race, but the seven-time champion passed on Lap 18 when the drizzle began.

By Lap 21, however, Lando Norris had passed both Hamilton and Russell, who had been jumped by Max Verstappen on the first lap, with Norris launching a charge for the front on Lap 17.

Norris, Hamilton, and Russell all stopped for intermediates on Lap 27, giving McLaren a 3.2-second lead over the Mercedes, however after Russell retired on Lap 34, the team switched back to dry tires.

Hamilton pitted for softs after Lap 38, while Verstappen pitted for hards. Norris proceeded for one more lap before switching to softs.

It set up a final chase between Hamilton, Norris, and Verstappen, but the Mercedes driver won his ninth British Grand Prix, breaking the record he shared with himself (Hungary) and Michael Schumacher (France) for the most wins in a single race.

Verstappen finished second after catching Norris late on, and Piastri, Carlos Sainz, Nico Hulkenberg, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, and Yuki Tsunoda also scored points.

