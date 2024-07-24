Lewis Hamilton Gives Shoutout to Hailey Bieber’s Latest Interview Addressing Pregnancy and Divorce Rumors With Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber just revealed that he is expecting his first child with Hailey Bieber. Lewis Hamilton, F1 star and friend of the couple, appears to have become their social media PR manager! The musician confirmed the news in a photo tagged with his wife.

Hamilton posted three hearts in the comments area of that post to express his best wishes. And today, the 7-time World Champion's Instagram activity again demonstrates his affection for JB and his wife.

Lewis Hamilton reposts Hailey Beiber’s picture to give her a hearty shoutout

Hailey Bieber posed on the cover of W Magazine as she approached the end of her pregnancy. The Vogue model flaunted her baby belly while discussing crucial topics like pregnancy and parenthood.

Lewis Hamilton liked and shared a photo from W's summer special edition featuring a pregnant Hailey Bieber in a black swimsuit, demonstrating his support for her like an old friend. While the Brit's Instagram tale may catch the F1 world aback, he is quite close to the Biebers.

