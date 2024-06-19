Lewis Hamilton Makes Cameo in Camila Cabello’s Dade County Dreaming Music Video; XNDA to Return?

Lewis Hamilton is grabbing attention yet again, but this time it's not on the racetrack. The singer has been confirmed to appear in Camila Cabello's upcoming music video for the song "Dade County Dreaming."

The pop singer posted a teaser of the video on her social media accounts, showing Hamilton driving a Mercedes convertible while Cabello is in the passenger seat as they head in the direction of Miami Beach.

Lewis Hamilton and Camila Cabello's Miami GP Adventure

Hamilton and Cabello's collaboration isn’t entirely unexpected. During the Miami Grand Prix, the duo spent considerable time together, making a grand entrance at the Hard Rock Stadium in a vintage Mercedes AMG and performing doughnuts. Their chemistry and shared moments hinted at a deeper connection, fueling dating rumors.

Fans were thrilled when Cabello posted a picture with a Mercedes car, sparking speculation about their joint venture. The rumors were confirmed when a teaser image of them in the studio surfaced, setting the stage for Hamilton’s surprising role in Cabello’s latest track.

Dade County Dreaming, part of Cabello’s fourth studio album C,XOXO, is set for release on June 28th. The track, featuring the hip-hop duo City Girls, captures the essence of Miami’s vibrant music scene.

Is this the return of XNDA?

Lewis Hamilton’s musical alter ego, XNDA, has been notably absent from the scene since his debut with Christina Aguilera. Despite Hamilton’s regular teases and promises of new music, fans have eagerly awaited a concrete release.

The wait appears to be over with Dade County Dreaming. Hamilton’s cameo in the music video marks a significant moment, potentially heralding the return of XNDA. The collaboration between the Senorita star and the seven-time F1 champion offers hope of a return of the alter ego.

Lewis Hamilton's expansion into entertainment

Hamilton’s involvement in Cabello’s project is just one of his many endeavors outside racing. H e is also a producer and consultant for an upcoming F1 film starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris , set for release in June 2025.

Recently, Hamilton appeared on the popular show Hot Ones, sharing entertaining anecdotes and insights into his life. Amidst his presence in the entertainment scene, he will also be looking to make a strong return on track and regain form at the Spanish Grand Prix.

