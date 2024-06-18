Lewis Hamilton Reacts To Kendall Jenner’s Apology After Hot Lap In Miami

Among the A-list celebrities present at the highly anticipated Miami Grand Prix 2024 was supermodel Kendall Jenner. Jenner was invited as a guest of Tommy Hilfiger to the Miami Grand Prix, and she experienced an exciting trip.

Kendall Jenner got the chance to go on a hot lap with Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes GT AMG at the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome. Jenner, while excited at first, her nerves got to her soon. Hamilton asked Jenner if she was ready to start, to which she nervously replied, "Yeah, I guess... I'm terrified."

Kendall Jenner was ‘terrified’ during hot lap with Lewis Hamilton

As Hamilton accelerated, Jenner’s terror became evident. Screams filled the car as Hamilton navigated the tight Miami circuit at high speed.

"Holy f***! Lewis!" Jenner shrieked, realizing just how intense the experience was. Her screams of "Oh my god, holy s**t, I'm gonna cry," highlighted her mixture of fear and exhilaration.

Hamilton decided to extend Jenner’s thrill ride. After one lap, instead of stopping, he floored the accelerator again, much to Jenner’s dismay. "Oh my god, Lewis! I literally hate you," she screamed as he continued the high-speed antics.

Despite her terror, she acknowledged his skill, yelling, "Okay, I get it, you’re really good," in an attempt to end the lap. Finally, as the car slowed down and the lap concluded, Jenner expressed a mixture of relief and admiration, saying, "I feel so much better now that it’s over."

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner apologises to Lewis Hamilton

After the intense experience, Jenner returned to the garage where she apologized to Hamilton. Seen in Tommy Hilfiger’s Miami GP recap video on YouTube, Jenner thanked Hamilton, saying, “Thank you so much. That was so fun. Sorry for screaming.” Her apology and praise were met with laughter from Hamilton.

ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt Finally Confirms Release Date; DEETS

Apart from her hot lap, Jenner had an eventful day at the Miami Grand Prix. She spent time with the F1 Academy, an initiative aimed at promoting women in motorsport. Guided by F1 Academy director Susie Wolff, Jenner toured the garages, met the academy’s drivers, and even interacted with Nerea Martí, a fellow Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador.

Her day also included visits to the Mercedes garage, where she met with the team’s current and reserve drivers, George Russell and Mick Schumacher.

Lewis Hamilton’s struggle continued at the Miami GP

This was not just a star-studded event . In the Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton finished sixth, better than teammate George Russell, who came in eighth. However, the hunt for a podium in the 2024 season continued. They will look to redeem themselves ahead of the three-header starting at Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Is F1 Called Grand Prix? All You Need To Know