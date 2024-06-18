Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt Finally Confirms Release Date; DEETS

The film, starring Brad Pitt and produced by the seven-time world title winner Lewis Hamilton will be premiered worldwide on June 25, 2025. This project is important for both the movie industry and the sport itself since it is a collaborative work of Formula 1 together with Apple Original Films. The film reportedly has a USD 300 million budget.

The most striking feature that makes the film stand out is that it is one of the first films with real-time footage that was shot during Grand Prix events. Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun: Maverick, plans to achieve a never-before-seen-realism level in this movie. For their fictitious APXGP team, the production crew has designed a garage as well as a pit wall stand that can effortlessly blend in the actual F1 environment.

Strategic release for global impact

On June 25, 2025, the film starring Brad Pitt will be released worldwide by Apple Original Films. The release date for North America is June 27, 2025. Distribution in IMAX theaters as well as other domestic and foreign markets is under Warner Bros. Pictures. This is to ensure proper marketing and promotions for the film.

"We've already seen the significant impact of the Netflix show, and I believe this movie will elevate it further, reaching an even broader audience," Hamilton expressed his excitement for the project.

The movie is attempting to piggyback on the ever-growing popularity of Formula 1 and emerging markets in motorsports especially in the USA. Thanks to an acclaimed Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, the niche has attracted many more fans; this film is going to promote it even more.

Real-time filming

This movie's real-time filming technique, which captures the fast-paced adrenaline of Formula One races, is one of its best features. Filming for the film started in 2023 and featured important occasions including Silverstone's British Grand Prix. The ten Formula One teams, the drivers, the Formula One Association, and race promoters were all involved in the production, providing a complete picture of the sport.

The creative filming methods employed to convey the pace and intensity of Formula One racing were emphasized by Hamilton, who has been a part of the project from the beginning.

Recently, Hamilton stated in an interview for the YouTube series Hot Ones, "Most racing movies fall short of capturing the true speed,” adding, “People will be amazed by the real-time, fast-paced filming techniques used in this project."

Star-studded cast: Brad Pitt and Damon Idris leading from the front

In the movie, Brad Pitt co-stars with British actor Damson Idris. Legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer is collaborating in addition to Joseph Kosinski. Ehren Kruger, an Academy Award nominee, has written the screenplay for the movie.

The film is being produced by Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Films and Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment guaranteeing both authenticity and entertainment.

The storyline is centered around the character played by Brad Pitt who is a former F1 driver making a return to the sport as a teammate to rookie Damson Idris who drives for APXGP; a fictional team that competes with real F1 teams and drivers.

The cast of the movie also consists of Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, and Kerry Condon who all bring along their experience and accolades into their already anticipated film.

