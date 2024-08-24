Lewis Hamilton’s Heartwarming Reaction to Justin and Hailey Beiber Welcoming Baby Jack Blues

Baby Bieber has arrived! Justin and Hailey Bieber, a Hollywood couple, recently published an update in which they announced that they have welcomed their newborn son.

Celebrities, fans, and many others have taken to social media to congratulate the couple on this momentous occasion. Donatella Versace and Lewis Hamilton were among those who sent their congratulations to the new parents.

The pair, who have been married for six years, revealed in May that they were expecting a baby. Fans had been waiting for the happy news for a long time, and on Friday, August 23, Justin Bieber released a photo of Hailey clutching her baby's foot with the caption:



"WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER". Hailey reposted Justin's image on her Instagram story, adding a bear and baby blue love emojis. Lewis Hamilton welcomed the new addition to the Bieber family, saying, “Baby Jack!!! Welcome! Congratulations guys, love you 3💙”

Despite his busy schedule at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix, Hamilton had time to convey his best wishes to the new parents.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes ace set the pace at Zandvoort, with outstanding scores in both free practice sessions. Lewis Hamilton brought out his fiery side on Friday, and fans enjoyed every moment of it.

The Baby singer named his newborn Jack Blues Bieber after his father, Jeremy Jack Bieber, in a poignant homage that his fans will treasure. Furthermore, Baby Jack is already receiving tons of affection from his parents' fans, including huge celebrities like Lewis Hamilton. Bieber Jr. is undoubtedly the luckiest baby right now!

Many people wonder why Lewis Hamilton is so well-liked and respected both within and outside of the F1 paddock. On the racetrack, he is a beast. Aside from that, he's a huge supporter of his friends and acquaintances.

The Mercedes driver never fails to extend his compliments and regularly provides words of admiration when someone accomplishes something outstanding. Hamilton believes greatly in the power of encouragement, and he continually demonstrates it via his actions.

For example, he supports athletes, comments on their postings, and shares their experiences on Instagram. He even attended his best buddy, American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson's Bronze Medal event in the 2024 Paris Olympics. From little gestures to major occasions, the Ferrari-bound driver does it all.

As we all know, Lewis' influence extends far beyond the sporting world. Celebrities from the fashion, entertainment and music sectors are also affiliated with Formula One's 'Billion Dollar Man'.

As a result, it comes as no surprise that he comments on their posts. Lewis Hamilton exudes a level of generosity and support that few people possess, which is what distinguishes him.

While the competition for the top place in the Netherlands will keep the seven-time World Champion busy all weekend, we're confident Lewis will find time to celebrate with his loved ones.

At the same time, the focus will not move from the podium; the streak must continue. Mercedes took the first eight races to gain ground, and now that they're back in the game, they're unlikely to go without a fight.