Liam Lawson to Replace Daniel Ricciardo at RB? Helmut Marko Hints at Driver Replacement for 2025

Since Liam Lawson made his Formula 1 debut last year, there has been speculation about him being promoted to a regular, full-time driver. As a Red Bull academy driver, the logical next step for the young New Zealander is to join the Visa Cash App RB (VCARB). Recent comments by team advisor Helmut Marko suggest that Daniel Ricciardo might be dropped to make way for Lawson.

Daniel Ricciardo returned to AlphaTauri (now VCARB) mid-season last year as a replacement for Nyck de Vries. The goal was to test Ricciardo's performance for a potential seat at Red Bull. Unfortunately, a freak accident at the 2023 Dutch GP resulted in a broken wrist, sidelining Ricciardo and allowing Lawson to step in. During his brief stint, Lawson impressed by scoring points at the Singapore GP and even knocking Max Verstappen out of Q2.

Marko’s statements on driver line-up

Helmut Marko recently revealed that Ricciardo’s future with VCARB is uncertain due to Sergio Perez’s two-year extension with Red Bull. Marko stated that since Ricciardo can no longer aim for the Red Bull seat, the team must prioritize younger drivers like Lawson. He emphasized that VCARB's focus is on junior drivers, aligning with the shareholders' vision of a development team.

Speaking to Kleine Zeitung he said, “The shareholders have made it known that it is a junior team, and we have to act accordingly. The goal was that he [Ricciardo] would be considered for Red Bull with exceptional performances.” Marko further explained that the seat now belongs to Perez, so the previous plan is no longer “valid.” He added that they will have to put a young driver in there soon and the person would be none other than Liam Lawson.

Daniel Ricciardo remains hopeful for Red Bull

Despite Marko’s comments, VCARB’s boss, Laurent Mekies, has expressed strong support for Ricciardo, emphasizing the team's commitment to providing him with a competitive car. Ricciardo's marketability also adds commercial appeal to the Red Bull group. However, the growing potential of Lawson as a future champion cannot be ignored.

Ricciardo, despite facing setbacks, remains hopeful. He bolstered his chances with a solid performance at the Canadian Grand Prix, finishing eighth. Ricciardo expressed his desire to stay with the Red Bull family, emphasizing his commitment to earning his spot.

“Well, I mean, Canada obviously helps. As I said, I needed a result like that. Obviously, I would like to stay. Now that I’m back in that Red Bull family, that’s where… I really don’t see myself anywhere else. So that’s where I’d love to stay and continue,” Ricciardo stated at the FIA Thursday Press conference ahead of the Spanish GP.

The risk of losing Liam Lawson

Lawson has made a strong case for a full-time F1 seat, and Red Bull risks losing him to a rival team if they delay his promotion. Teams like Alpine, Audi/Sauber, Williams, and Haas still need to finalize their 2025 driver line-ups, making them potential suitors for Lawson.

VCARB has confirmed Yuki Tsunoda's stay for 2025, but no such announcement has been made for Ricciardo. This fuels speculation that the team may part ways with the 34-year-old Australian to accommodate Lawson.

