Light Heavyweight Contender Believes Alex Pereira Wouldn't Have Accepted UFC 303 Fight if He or Magomed Ankalaev Had Been His Opponent

After former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor pulled himself out of the UFC 303 short-notice fight against Michael Chandler, the sold-out card of UFC 303 landed in trouble.

UFC looked for some worthy replacements; as per some reports, the company reached out to BMF Champion Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, and more.

Ultimately, UFC made its decision keeping future cards in mind, and UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was picked as a replacement for Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will lock horns with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Procházka in a rematch. The first time Jiri Procházka and Alex Pereira fought was last year at UFC 295 for the vacant championship.

There’s another light heavyweight contender, Anthony Smith, who picked the short-notice fight after former champion Jamahal Hill got injured during the training camp.

Anthony Smith has been talking trash about Alex Pereira since UFC 300. Recently, while talking to AgFight, Smith expressed that if UFC had offered Pereira a match against him or Magomed Ankalaev, he would’ve declined the fight at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Anthony Smith said, “He [Alex Pereira] wouldn’t have probably taken this fight against Magomed Ankalaev or probably not against me. That’s because there’s a different skill set. He [Alex Pereira] has already trained for Jiri one time before, so he’s familiar with him [and his game].”

Gilbert Burns suggests Alex Pereira’s expected purse.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has once again come forward at the last minute to save the day after Conor McGregor pulled out of the UFC 303 pay-per-view due to injury. "Stone Hand" chose to save the card and is now booked to defend his championship strap for the second time against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Procházka.

Recently, former welterweight championship contender Gilbert Burns predicted the expected fight purse of Alex Pereira for accepting a short-notice fight at UFC 303.

Gilbert Burns expressed his view on the recent episode of Show Me the Money Podcast:

“And the 300 bros, the guy (Alex Pereira) make that PPV on 300. At least 5 ($5 million). And he got good managers because his manager is Jorge Guimarães, and this guy used to manage Anderson Silva and all these guys.”

He continued, “I think they have a very good relationship with the UFC. So this guy should be making, I think he made more than 5 ($5 million) on UFC 300. And I think he is going to make over another 5 ($5 million) right now for 303.”

Alex Pereira’s last title defense was against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. He technically never lost his championship strap and had to drop his title as he was injured and had to keep himself out of action for a long time.

Alex Pereira shocked the world after he slept Jamahal Hill in round one with a powerful hook and retained his championship in dominating fashion. Only time will reveal if Stone Hand will once again manage to stop Jiri, or if The Czech Samurai will showcase to the world the power of determination and hard training.

