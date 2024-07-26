Not one day goes by when the pop sensation Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce don’t dominate the tabloid headlines or the internet gossip.

Right now, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's recent lifestyle changes have become the talk of the town.

The NFL star, known for his on-field prowess and down-to-earth personality, has reportedly undergone a significant transformation since beginning his high-profile relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce is not as humble as he used to be

Sources close to Kelce claim that the 34-year-old athlete has embraced a more lavish lifestyle ever since he started dating Swift.

An insider told Life & Style, "He's traveling by private jet, wearing the occasional bling, buying designer suits and splurging on grooming like he's Brad Pitt."

This contrast which is hard to let go by Kelce's previously modest demeanor has left some of his long-time friends questioning the change.

The same source added, "He's nothing like the guy they used to know. He used to be much more humble, which was part of his charm."

Jason Kelce defends Travis Kelce

Despite these claims, many of Kelce's teammates and close associates have come to his defense.

His brother, Jason Kelce, recently spoke out on the Whiskey Ginger podcast, stating, "I haven't seen him change one bit. I think it's a compliment. He stayed true to himself. He's still humble. He treated everyone with the utmost respect, like they're equals regardless of who they are."

The whirlwind romance between Kelce and Swift has undoubtedly taken the NFL star into a new level of fame.

Jason Kelce acknowledged the challenges that come with such intense public attention, saying, "Like, you can't be a normal person at that point."

An insider told Heat World, "Taylor's incredibly proud that Travis is having so much success, but it's also bittersweet watching his career blow up. Part of her is terrified that he'll become so successful it'll somehow break them apart."

Travis Kelce and his international appeal

While some debate Kelce's personal changes, his professional prospects have undoubtedly expanded.

The Kelce brothers recently attended the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where they were met with numerous business opportunities.

A source revealed to The U.S. Sun, "They had meetings, and tons of contacts and people, companies that would like to work with them, and some numbers were put on the table, from Asian companies who targets Travis to be a brand ambassador, for amounts of around $1.5 to $2 million a year."

As Kelce navigates these new business ventures, he also plans to continue to focus on his NFL career.

Travis Kelce shoves teammate during practice

Recently, Kelce made headlines for defending teammate Kadarius Toney during a heated practice session.

Kelce has a history of rage moments on the pitch. During last year’s Super Bowl game, the Chiefs’ TE shouted at head coach Andy Reid.

Travis was criticized for his behavior towards the Big Red.

The Chiefs HC didn’t mind the behavior and shrugged it away, saying it happened because of the heat of the game.