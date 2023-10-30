Lil Wayne compares Steph Curry to Tom Brady while explaining his son why Warriors will make it to NBA finals

Lil Wayne firmly announces his prediction that Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are going to reach the NBA Finals this season.

He draws an analogy between Curry's endurance and that of retired NFL star, Tom Brady, stating "Just when I'm on the brink of considering Steph as aging, there he is right back in the Finals again."

Lil Wayne pinpoints similar resilience in Curry and Brady, accentuating their ability to triumph over challenges. Conversing with Skip Bayless, Lil Wayne disclosed that there is a unique kinship rooted in their mutual admiration for Steph Curry.

In a video where Lil Wayne imparts to his son about the talents of Steph Curry and Tom Brady, he explains his prediction of Curry's journey to the Finals, articulating, "One must never undermine Stephen Curry's capabilities."

Dispensing wisdom to his son, Lil Wayne said, "The moment you rule Steph out, it resembles those times when you underestimated Brady. When you were certain that the Patriots wouldn't win, there they were, dominating the Super Bowl."

He goes on to add, "Similarly, I've realized it's wrong to start thinking 'Yeah, Steph's beginning to age.' The next thing you know, he’s right there, back in the Finals."

Brady is revered as arguably the finest football player to have graced the sport - a sentiment supported by substantial reasoning. The now-retired quarterback basks in the glory of seven Super Bowl victories, having appeared in a total of ten championship games throughout his career.

His career highlights include the astonishing span of his wins - his inaugural win in 2001, when he vouched for the New England Patriots at merely 24 years old, to his last one in 2021, advocating for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 44, spanning two impressive decades.

Stephen Curry's Jaw-Dropping play leaves Dillon Brooks stunned

Curry excels profoundly in ball handling and dribbling, seeing a ferocious defender as a challenge to confront. Last season, Brooks gained recognition as part of the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, notorious for his irksome strategies.

However, Curry brushed aside these implications, shaking Brooks loose, duping him with his pump fake, and ultimately securing the three-pointer.

Curry's startling reaction was one to be noted, embodying "The Scream" as he placed his hands on either side of his head, mouth agape.

The ace marksman concluded the game with a score of 24 points, successfully funneling six out of 14 attempted three-pointers, supplementing it with seven rebounds and six assists.

After an initial stumble against the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors have made a swift recovery, their current track record standing at 2-1.

