Lil Wayne Expresses Disappointment after Kendrick Lamar Takes Stage at Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Felt Like S**t’

Kendrick Lamar, the acclaimed rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner, will headline the 2025 Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. He is set to perform on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

On Sunday, September 8th, 2024, the NFL, Apple Music, Roc Nation, and Lamar himself shared the news through a video posted on social media. In the video, Lamar stands on a football field in front of a massive American flag, launching footballs from an automatic passing machine.

Although the announcement surprised many, some were puzzled that Lil Wayne, a native of New Orleans, wasn’t chosen for the headliner. Wayne stayed quiet for most of the week before sharing his feelings on Instagram Live on Thursday night.

"Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back. That hurt. It hurt a lot. It hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown.

"I thought there was nothing better than that stage, that platform, in my city. So it hurt a whole lot," Wayne said.

He also expressed gratitude to his fans for their overwhelming support on social media.

"Y’all are f**king amazing. It made me feel like s**t not getting this opportunity. When I felt like s**t you guys reminded me that I aint shit without y’all. That’s an amazing reality.

Advertisement

"It broke me and I’m just trying to put me back together.”

The NFL has consistently attracted the world’s biggest artists to perform on its grandest stage, without spending a fortune on the performances.

Over the past decade, stars like Eminem, The Weeknd, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, and Coldplay have taken the spotlight as Super Bowl halftime show performers, but the NFL didn’t pay them hefty fees. Similarly, Kendrick Lamar will not receive a large paycheck from the league for his performance in New Orleans next year.

Instead of high-paying contracts, Super Bowl halftime performers receive a modest union scale fee, far less than the six- or seven-figure earnings they usually make from concerts. The halftime show offers these artists a major opportunity to increase album sales and promote their tours, rather than earning them a big paycheck.

However, the NFL did pay once in 1993, when they donated $100,000 to Michael Jackson’s Heal the World Foundation after his halftime performance. Interestingly, Kendrick Lamar's 2025 performance won’t be his first at the Super Bowl; in 2022, he joined Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg as a guest performer during the Super Bowl show when Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NFL Launches Investigation into Browns QB Deshaun Watson Over Sexual Assault Allegations