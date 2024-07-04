Lil Wayne Gives Shoutout to NFL Star Joe Burrow in Latest Song Came Out a Beast

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got a nod from Lil Wayne. The hip-hop artist released a new track last week in collaboration with Flau’jae. The NFL star was featured in one of the verses of the Came Out a Beast song.

Joe Burrow has established himself in the NFL following his debut in 2020. The 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year has received praise from former Bengals legends. It comes as no surprise that Burrow was mentioned in Wayne’s lyrics.

Joe Burrow gets a shoutout from Lil Wayne

The Bengals quarterback played for the LSU Tigers in college. Burrow led LSU to a national championship in 2020. Since Wayne’s song Came Out a Beast focuses on LSU sports, Burrow’s contribution couldn’t be skipped.

“Reppin’ LSU like I’m Joe Burrow/Sorry not sorry, I’m tired of the sorrow,” Wayne sings. The rapper is a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers. But being a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, he showed his gratitude to Burrow for the championship.

Burrow’s popularity has increased at an insane rate courtesy of his actions on and off the field. Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson has huge expectations from the 27-year-old. He believes if Burrow stay healthy, he can lead the Bengals to the AFC championship.

Joe Burrow models in Vogue Runway in Paris

Burrow modeled for the Vogue fashion show runway in Paris. He was accompanied by his former college teammate, Justin Jefferson. Fans couldn’t stop talking about the event and Burrow’s outfit.

Joe revealed his desire to get out of his comfort zone. The Bengals star wants to grow as a person. He added that walking in the show was a great way to do that. “Crossover between fashion & sport is going to continue to grow,” he concluded.