Linda McMahon Reveals Vince McMahon's Health Has Rapidly Declined Since Leaving WWE: Report

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2022 after he was involved in a harassment allegation and settled it by giving away hush money.

The same year, Vince McMahon, who had majority shares of the WWE brand, sold WWE company to Endeavour Groups, the company that owned UFC, the biggest mixed martial arts brand; Endeavour later merged UFC and WWE in the market under the same umbrella and named it TKO Group Holdings.

After the merger, Vince McMahon returned to the business and was crowned as the TKO's Executive Chairman. Still, this year, Vince McMahon's troubles were doubled after the former WWE employee sued Mr. McMahon immediately after the case grabbed the eyeballs of mainstream attention. The public speaker for Vince McMahon announced he is stepping down from his position, and from now on, he’ll have no involvement with the company.

A recent report by Lee Cole, brother of former WWE employee Tom Cole, revealed that Linda McMahon, wife of Vince McMahon, has revealed that his health is constantly declining. Lee Cole dropped a video on his official YouTube channel in which he stated that Linda had told people close to her that Vince McMahon's health was not good.

In the description of the video, Lee Cole wrote, “Linda McMahon has been telling people close to her that her husband Vince McMahon's health has been progressively worse. Vince McMahon, the former owner of the ‪WWE,‬ was forced to step down six months ago after Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, came out and said she was abused by Vince McMahon.”

Vince McMahon is 78 years old, and on August 24th, 2024, he’ll be turning 79-year-old McMahon's family mainly. Vince had significantly contributed to transforming the business of professional wrestling into a billion-dollar industry.

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon had his own set of rules for running a business, and some of those hidden meanings, such as people working under him, were bound to follow his set of rules.

A couple of days back, former WWE superstar Jonathan Coachman revealed, while talking on SportsKeeda WrestleBinge, an incident in which Vince McMahon made him work on Christmas Eve while he enjoyed his time with his family. Coachman claimed that Mr. McMahon never cared about his workers.

Coachman stated, “We were forced into the grind, and in my first 10-year run, I only missed one Monday night. I look back on it now, and there are a lot of regrets I have as far as things I missed because we couldn’t stand up for ourselves.”

He further stated, “I was on Christmas Eve, and I was back home in Kansas. You get a call to come back and shoot something in Connecticut. He wanted to go to Florida to be with his family and really didn’t care about my family. So I did it because I never told him; I only told him no once, and I got beat up for that. So, it is what it is.”

