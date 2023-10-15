Lionel Messi addresses incident with Paraguay striker Sanabria; reacts to alleged spitting

The football world allegedly accused Paraguay forward Antonio Sanabria of spitting in Lionel Messi's direction during Argentina's World Cup qualifier game. Rumor has it Sanabria spat at Messi after they exchanged some heated words during the match. However, according to MARCA, a news outlet, Messi didn't notice it.

Lionel Messi's reaction to the spitting incident accusation

Messi addressed the media saying, "The truth is that I didn't notice it. Only in the locker room did they mention that one of them had spat on me". Messi, the Argentine World Cup champion, expressed his ignorance about the incident.

“Honestly, I don’t even know who this guy is. I didn’t observe him. They just informed me," added Messi, while speaking with the media. Messi emphasized his reluctance to over-focus on the situation for fear of worsening it if the accused player decided to publicize the issue. Messi stated, "If he comes out and starts talking everywhere, it'll be worse. Everyone will know about it, so it’s preferable to let it be".

Messi only entered the match in the 53rd minute and twice struck the woodwork while on the field. The Inter Miami player even tried an ‘Olimpico’ to double his team’s advantage.

Barcelona's iconic No. 10 jersey to find a new home with a Brazilian player

A Brazilian player is set to wear Barcelona's iconic No. 10 jersey, ordinarily a piece of sobering news for the club's fans. According to El Nacional, Barcelona intends to pass Lionel Messi's famous No. 10 jersey to a recruit arriving at Camp Nou in the January transfer window.

Vitor Roque, the 18-year-old currently with Athletico Paranaense in Serie A, might don the jersey. Barcelona had signed him earlier this year to integrate him into the team.

Roque penned a contract with Barcelona worth $40 million, as per a report by Sport, agreeing to join the club in 2024. Although many expected Roque's arrival post the summer window, Barcelona's Director of Football, Deco, has allegedly been orchestrating to expedite this deal. Deco plans to meet Roque in Brazil to communicate the club's intention to register him in January.

