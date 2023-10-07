Lionel Messi eyes FC Barcelona return; President Joan Laporta plans loan-deal

The hopes of Barcelona fans are high again, as the news of Messi returning back to Barcelona is getting viral

Oct 07, 2023
Image courtesy: Instagram
Image courtesy: Instagram

Key Highlight

  • Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, officially on July 15
  • Inter Miami is seen struggling to win this MLS season, with Messi's absence
  • If not qualified for playoffs, Barcelona might work on Messi's comeback, even on loan

Lionel Messi might come back to FC Barcelona. Yes, you heard it right! There's a rumor around that Lionel Messi might indeed come back to his boyhood club, even if it's on loan. Loan? What does that mean? 

Well, to get Messi back to Barcelona, money is a huge factor. So FC Barcelona has to arrange for more funds in order to get Messi back. A loan is one option. Let's check out the whole story in detail below!

What does it mean that Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona on loan?

For Barcelona fans, it always gets their hopes high, when it comes to Lionel Messi going back to Barcelona. However, this time, it might actually happen. Inter Miami, the current team of Lionel Messi, has been struggling to get wins in the MLS this year.

This is because of the absence of Lionel Messi due to an injury in his foot. After the recent loss against Chicago Fire on October 5 by 4-1, things might become tough for the club. And worst, since there’s no news of Messi coming back to the field. 

Image courtesy: Instagram

According to sources, if Inter Miami doesn't qualify for the playoffs in the MLS league, there's a very good chance that Barcelona might try Messi's comeback. But getting one of the best players of this sport requires more than what Inter Miami invested to get him in their club. 

Thus, as per El Nacional, and news reported by Forbes, Joan Laporta, FC Barcelona's president is working to get a loan in January. So there's a very good chance that Messi might indeed return to Barcelona for months! 

FAQs

When is the next match of Inter Miami and against which team?
Inter Miami is going to back off Cincinnati on October 8, Sunday. Messi's new club will be looking for a win so that they can qualify for playoffs and reduce the risk of losing Messi.
