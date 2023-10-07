Lionel Messi eyes FC Barcelona return; President Joan Laporta plans loan-deal

Lionel Messi might come back to FC Barcelona. Yes, you heard it right! There's a rumor around that Lionel Messi might indeed come back to his boyhood club, even if it's on loan. Loan? What does that mean?

Well, to get Messi back to Barcelona, money is a huge factor. So FC Barcelona has to arrange for more funds in order to get Messi back. A loan is one option. Let's check out the whole story in detail below!

What does it mean that Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona on loan?

For Barcelona fans, it always gets their hopes high, when it comes to Lionel Messi going back to Barcelona. However, this time, it might actually happen. Inter Miami, the current team of Lionel Messi, has been struggling to get wins in the MLS this year.

This is because of the absence of Lionel Messi due to an injury in his foot. After the recent loss against Chicago Fire on October 5 by 4-1, things might become tough for the club. And worst, since there’s no news of Messi coming back to the field.

According to sources, if Inter Miami doesn't qualify for the playoffs in the MLS league, there's a very good chance that Barcelona might try Messi's comeback. But getting one of the best players of this sport requires more than what Inter Miami invested to get him in their club.

Thus, as per El Nacional, and news reported by Forbes, Joan Laporta, FC Barcelona's president is working to get a loan in January. So there's a very good chance that Messi might indeed return to Barcelona for months!