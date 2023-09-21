Lionel Messi injury update: 7-time Ballon d'Or winner exits mid-game vs Toronto FC

On Wednesday night, Lionel Messi made a brief return to Inter Miami's lineup but, unfortunately, was sidelined again. Messi had to exit the match against Toronto in the 37th minute due to an apparent leg issue. Despite his absence, Miami secured a significant 4-0 victory, inching them five points closer to the ultimate playoff spot in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer.

Robert Taylor, Messi's substitute, delivered an impressive performance with two goals and an assist. However, Messi's condition took center stage as Inter Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino confirmed that the Argentine sensation won't be participating in Sunday's match against Orlando.

Martino further suggested that Messi will remain benched for at least one more game. Recently, the 36-year-old star missed two matches, playing for his club and his country, due to fatigue. Specifically, he sat out Argentina's World Cup qualifying victory over Bolivia on September 12th and Miami's 5-2 defeat to Atlanta United on the following Saturday.

As of now, the team hasn't offered any clear diagnosis concerning Messi's condition, who is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. His exit during the game left it scoreless at that moment.

This proved to be the second significant injury hit for Miami on Wednesday night. Another celebrated midseason addition, Jordi Alba was forced to exit the game in the 34th minute, a just few moments prior to Messi's withdrawal. Like Messi, Alba will remain sidelined for Sunday's game as well.

Outcome of inter Miami vs. Toronto match

Just minutes after Messi exited for the tunnel, Facundo Farias took the opportunity to score the opening goal, nudging Miami into a 1-0 lead. As the game continued, Robert Taylor rode on the momentum, scoring another goal shortly after the halftime. The lead was further stretched as Benjamin Cremaschi and Taylor netted two more goals, leading Inter to a resounding victory over the bottom-ranked team in the league.

The spectacular 4-0 triumph enabled Miami to climb the rankings in the Eastern Conference, putting them just five points shy of the ninth spot, and potentially, a shot at the playoffs. They now face six grueling league games.

In the interlude of these matches, there lies an international break — a time when Messi could possibly undertake another journey to South America for World Cup qualifiers. The last two crucial MLS games, which Messi could miss the first due to Argentina's match against Peru scheduled a day before, pit Miami against Charlotte, another team eyeing a playoff berth. These matches are set for October 18 and 21.

