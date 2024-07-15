Lionel Messi Injury Update: Latest Video Shows Dreadful Swollen Ankle That Left Argentine Star Crying Inconsolably During Copa America 2024

Lionel Messi's night ended early in the Copa America final on Sunday night, when he dramatically fled the field in the 64th minute with an apparent leg injury, and cameras subsequently showed him on the bench with a severely swollen right ankle. The 37-year-old looked to have a noncontact injury while sprinting on the field as Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 for their record 16th Copa America championship.

Messi instantly looked toward the Argentina bench as he fell to the ground. He stayed down for some minutes until the trainers arrived. He was brought to his feet and promptly removed his shoes off his right foot.

As he went off the field, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner removed his captain's armband and flung his shoe in disgust. An emotional Messi was then observed concealing his face and weeping in his seat.



How is Lionel Messi’s ankle?

There is no major update on how Lionel Messi’s ankle is. However, Messi seemed to be limping after the game but otherwise in excellent spirits. He celebrated alongside colleagues Nicolás Ottamendi and Ángel Di María, clapping and laughing as they raised the trophy.

Messi scored one goal in his 39th and likely final Copa America appearance. He fell in the 36th minute after Santiago Arias grabbed his left ankle, but he returned to the pitch three minutes later.

Messi had been struggling with a leg ailment and discomfort for most of the competition, missing Argentina's group stage final. He attempted one shot in the first half on Sunday.

Lionel Messi overtook Dani Alves as the player with the most titles in football history

Lionel Messi earned his 45th senior trophy with Argentina after winning the Copa America in 2024, surpassing Dani Alves as the player with the most trophies in football history.

Messi's first taste of silverware came in 2005 when he won the U-20 FIFA World Cup and the 2004-05 La Liga title with Barcelona. Since then, the Argentinian forward has won several Copa Americas, Champions Leagues, and the renowned FIFA World Cup.

Argentina won their third consecutive major trophy, following the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup, and equaled Spain, which won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships around the 2010 World Cup. The match began 1 hour and 22 minutes late at Hard Rock Stadium due to crowd disturbance.

Lionel Messi’s all-trophy wins

Copa del Rey: 7 (Barcelona)

La Liga: 10 (Barcelona)

Spanish Super Cup: 7 (Barcelona)

UEFA Super Cup: 3 (Barcelona)

UEFA Champions League: 4 (Barcelona)

FIFA Club World Cup: 3 (Barcelona)

Ligue 1: 3 (Paris Saint-Germain)

Trophée des Champions: 1 (Paris Saint-Germain)

Leagues Cup: 1 (Inter Miami)

FIFA U-20 World Cup: 1 (Argentina)

Olympics Gold: 1 (Argentina)

Copa America: 2 (Argentina)

FIFA World Cup: 1 (Argentina)

La Finalissima: 1 (Argentina)

