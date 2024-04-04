Lionel Messi Injury Update: Will Inter-Miami Star Play Second-Leg Clash Against Monterrey?

Inter Miami is one of the best teams in the MLS and is considered the favorite to win the CONCACAF Champions Cup but after Monterrey's 1-2 defeat, it seems to be a difficult target to achieve. In the first-leg defeat in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals, we saw that Lionel Messi was sidelined due to an injury.

With Messi sidelined, fans believe if was playing, Inter Miami could have won the first leg. No one saw it coming how big of a difference could one player make, and now, it’s out there. Now, the big question is will Lionel Messi play in the second-leg clash against Monterrey?

Will Lionel Messi Play Second-Leg Clash Against Monterrey?

It is been reported that after two weeks of rest, Lionel Messi is all set to make his comeback in the second leg against Monterrey. TNT Sports Mexico reporter, Omar Zeron reports that Messi will be sparing some “minutes”. So, it can be hoped that Messi will be playing.

On Twitter, Omar wrote, “Lionel Messi theme update!

‘•He will have minutes this weekend in the MLS, surely coming off the bench’

“If you don't suffer from the injury…”

‘• Will start for Miami on Wednesday at MTY”

Martino and his squad now face even more hurdles as a result of the addition of a player to their injured list, on top of the enormous reaction that followed their disappointing loss. Leonardo Afonso replaced Robert Taylor in the 37th minute after Monterrey's hard challenge. Though the precise cause of his injury remains unknown, the athlete was visibly in pain as tears brimmed his eyes while sitting on the field. That was not, however, Miami's sole reason for alarm.

The Florida team's second half grew more compelling when David Ruiz was sent off in the 65th minute. This implies the player will not be available for the second leg. Despite leading the game with Tomas Aviles' 11th-minute corner kick, Monterrey's Maximiliano Meza and Jorge Rodriguez completed a flawless comeback.

In addition to the defeat, Taylor's injury has exacerbated Inter Miami's problems, particularly in the second leg. Let's hope Lionel Messi returns to help his team overcome these issues and go to the next stage of the competition.

