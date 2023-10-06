Lionel Messi nominated for MLS MVP despite making only 4 appearances since joining Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is considered one of the greatest football players of all time. He has over 490 million followers on his Instagram account. He spent his entire career with Barcelona and won 34 trophies and UEFA Champions League four times. Massi has scored over 800 senior career goals for his club and country, he has the most goals by a player for a single club.

Recently, Messi was nominated for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Newcomer of the Year 2023 awards, for MLS year-end awards.

Lionel Messi's track record with Inter Miami

After leaving PSG, fans speculated that the 36-year-old would join his old club Barcelona or Al-Hilal with big money. On 7 June, Inter Miami dropped a hint video. Following this hint on July 15, Miami announced they had signed Lionel Messi on a two-and-a-half-year contract. On 24 July at the League Cup, he made his debut. After scoring nine goals in his first six games of Miami,

Miami won the Leagues Cup final by 10-9. On 26 August, Messi made his MLS debut. He came in as a substitute in the 60th minute. Messi played a total of four games for Inter Miami, and two possible matches are left this month.

Recently Messi is dealing a potential lingering leg injury ahead of Inter Miami’s trip for a match with Chicagi Fire FC. Inter Miami coach replied when asked he said: “We will see in the training if we are running any type of risk and will evaluate if it’s convenient for him to travel or not.” Messi was also not included in the post of Inter Miami this Tuesday.

