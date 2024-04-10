Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Dirk Nowitzki Weighs In on Soccer GOAT Debate With Firm Verdict

Dirk Nowitzki has jumped into a debate that will never end. The Dallas Mavericks legend picked his favorite player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The GOAT debate in the game of soccer primarily comes down to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for this generation of fans and they have their reasons to pick their favorite.

However, Nowitzki is not your average fan. He is a basketball legend and he came up with his own reason behind choosing Messi over Ronaldo. While choosing Messi, the former NBA champion took a subtle jab at the Portuguese international as well.

What did Dirk Nowitzki say?

Dirk Nowitzki stated, "I’m a Messi guy. I don’t know how he carries himself or how he plays; he is a little super quick, like super fast. Ronaldo is one of the fastest players in the game, too." Anyhow, there is one famous celebration of Ronaldo, which Nowitzki is not a fan of.

The 2011 champion continued, "Ronaldo to me, the shirt off and the, ‘Hey hey look at me’, it’s just not my style. Messi to me is way more low-key and I could identify more of that."

Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry

The Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry is among the greatest rivalries in the history of any sport. It all started when Ronaldo was at Manchester United while Lionel Messi was at Barcelona.

However, the rivalry peaked when Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid, who are the biggest competitors of Barcelona. The duo dominated the world of soccer for over a decade and won multiple Ballon D’or between them.

Now at the peak of their careers, Ronaldo is playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia whereas Messi is lighting it up in the USA with Inter Miami which is owned by former Manchester United superstar, David Beckham.

