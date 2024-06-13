Lionel Messi Reveals His Dream to Meet NBA Legend Michael Jordan for a Photo

Lionel Messi, potentially the greatest soccer player in history, profoundly respects top-tier athletes from various sports. He's interacted with some of the best, but there remains one legendary sportsman he still longs to meet: Michael Jordan.

In a recent chat with ESPN Argentina, Messi disclosed that Michael Jordan tops his list of sports personalities with whom he wishes to have a photo taken.

His desire to meet and have a picture clicked with Jordan might appear random. Still, considering Messi's history of being photographed with numerous elite athletes from different sports, it isn't surprising. However, in his view, none compare to the stature of Jordan.

Messi had an encounter with Patrick Mahomes, the NFL superstar quarterback, a few months before, ahead of an Inter Miami-Sporting KC game. Additionally, he has met basketball legend LeBron James multiple times.

Messi's love for basketball is well-known. He has openly expressed his admiration for basketball giants like Stephen Curry and LeBron. Kevin Prince-Boateng, Messi's former teammate, once shared Messi's fondness for shooting basketballs during his leisure time, during practice sessions. It's a pastime he truly enjoys.

Lionel Messi's quest to meet his favorite NBA player Stephen Curry

Lionel Messi, an eight-time FIFA Ballon d'Or winner from Barcelona, expressed his aspirations to Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl. He achieved two key milestones during the summer's Copa America, winning the tournament for Argentina, and hey presto, getting to meet Stephen Curry.

"Of course, soccer will be at the forefront of my attention in the Bay Area, but a segment of me is also quite excited about potentially meeting Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors," enthusiastically stated. "Watching him perform on the court is awe-inspiring. He's adored all, whether they're basketball lovers, teammates, or even adversaries."

Grasping the affinity Messi has for the two-time reigning MVP of the NBA isn't a challenge. The parallels between the goal-hitting ability of the left-footed Messi and the three-point prowess of Warriors' Curry are numerous. Messi himself acknowledges this resonance in their playing techniques.

He noted, "Our statures and our gameplay share distinctive qualities. He sent over a Warriors jersey with his autograph in December. To reciprocate the gesture, I shipped him my signed shirt in April."

Messi drew further similarities between his nearly psychic bond with the soccer ball and Curry's connection with his basketball.

"You truly notice Curry's harmonious relationship with the ball when you watch him play or even just warm up before a match. His mind and body always seem in sync with the balón," Messi expressed. "I also aim to maintain that kind of connection within my sport."

