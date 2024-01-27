Lionel Messi Set to Make Super Bowl Debut With THIS Ad: Here's Everything You Need to Know

In a groundbreaking crossover between global soccer and American football, Lionel Messi, the World Cup champion and global soccer icon, is all set to make his debut in the world of Super Bowl advertising.

Lionel Messi's Super Bowl Debut

Headlining a Michelob Ultra commercial, this marks Messi's first foray into the Super Bowl ad arena, adding another feather to his cap in his already illustrious career.

The ad, set to air during the Super Bowl, teases with a glimpse of Messi ordering a beer at a beachside bar while playing beach soccer with a cute dog.

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Michelob Ultra, has enlisted Messi for a 60-second commercial set to air during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The ad, part of a larger investment by the beer brand in soccer, comes as Michelob Ultra is also the global beer sponsor of the 2024 Copa América.

This integration of Messi into the Super Bowl ad scene is seen as a significant move by Anheuser-Busch, given the event's traditionally massive viewership and the high cost associated with such advertising slots.

Last year, the asking price for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl was as high as $7 million, emphasizing the enormity and prestige of this opportunity.

Messi's involvement in this ad campaign showcases his immense global influence.

With nearly 500 million followers on Instagram, Messi is not just a celebrated athlete but a marketing powerhouse, whose association with brands like Adidas, Gatorade, Apple TV, and Pepsi has been mutually beneficial.

This ad also comes at a time when Messi's presence in the U.S. is more pronounced than ever, following his move to Inter Miami.

Looking ahead, this ad is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey in soccer's expansion in the U.S., especially with the 2026 men's World Cup set to be held across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Messi's Argentina, the current World Cup champions, will be defending their title, adding another layer of anticipation to this collaboration.

While Lionel Messi's Super Bowl ad debut is a monumental event, another thrilling aspect of his career is his recent match against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is set to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in a highly anticipated friendly match.

This encounter is scheduled for February 1, 2024, as part of the Riyadh Season Cup, which is a showcase event held during Saudi Arabia's winter festival.

This match will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, adding another chapter to the long-standing rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo.

Throughout their careers, Messi and Ronaldo have faced off 35 times, with Messi leading the head-to-head record with 16 wins to Ronaldo's 10, and nine draws.

In terms of individual performance in these matchups, Messi has scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists, while Ronaldo has netted 20 goals and made one assist.

For Inter Miami, this match is a part of their 2024 preseason schedule which includes multiple international friendlies.

Inter Miami's tour begins with a match against Al Hilal on January 29, before they take on Al Nassr.

Al Hilal is a formidable team, having won 66 titles and currently leading the league standings.

These games are not only a preparation for the upcoming MLS season but also an opportunity for the club to expand its global footprint and engage with international fans.

