Lionel Messi World Cup jerseys sold for millions but did he break Michael Jordan's highest selling jersey record?

The sports memorabilia market has experienced tremendous growth, with items associated with Tom Brady, LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, and Michael Jordan fetching millions in recent sales.

A staggering $10.091 million was spent on purchasing a game-worn jersey of Michael Jordan on September 15, 2022—the highest price ever recorded.

This sale followed just four months after the iconic "Hand of God" 1986 World Cup jersey worn by Diego Maradona broke the record.

Six jerseys of soccer superstar Lionel Messi, worn in the victorious World Cup run of Argentina last year, were sold on Thursday for a record-breaking $7.8 million, as disclosed by Sotheby's auction house.

Each of these jerseys, worn during the first half of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup games in Qatar, fetched the highest price for a sports memorabilia item this year, as mentioned by Sotheby’s.

Argentina marked its third World Cup win by defeating France in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 3-3 tie.

The win, with Messi contributing two of Argentina's three goals, celebrated the crowning moment for one of the sport's most acclaimed players.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Stephen A. Smith blames Stephen Curry for Draymond Green mess as he nears unwanted career ejections record

Sports Memorabilia Hits: Chart-Topping Best Sellers

The Michael Jordan 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey sold for a record-breaking price of $10.091 million on September 15, 2022.

This jersey, worn during the famous Last Dance season by the Chicago Bulls, witnessed Jordan's stellar performance despite the team's initial loss in Game 1 against the Utah Jazz.

Ultimately, the Bulls emerged victorious, claiming their sixth championship in eight years.

Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" Argentina jersey secured second place, fetching $9.28 million when it was sold on May 4, 2022.

This jersey, worn during the thrilling 1986 World Cup quarterfinal, has an intriguing backstory.

Specifically tailored for the scorching heat of the Mexico City game, it was chosen by Maradona himself, who confidently declared victory over England upon seeing it.

The third-place spot goes to Lionel Messi's collection of six jerseys from the 2022 World Cup, which sold for $7.8 million in December 2023.

This set, auctioned in New York, includes jerseys from various matches, notably the intense final against France and encounters with his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Kylian Mbappé.

These jerseys hold immense significance for Messi as they mark his first World Cup win, completing his collection of major international trophies.

ALSO READ: Did Giannis Antetokounmpo get the game ball? Find out what the Bucks star said