Lionel Messi's Ex-Manager 'Hopeful' Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics Can Emulate 2014 San Antonio Spurs Glory

Although there have been many legendary NBA teams over the years, Pep Guardiola of Manchester City believes that the San Antonio Spurs of 2014 are the best. In addition to complimenting the Spurs of 2014, Guardiola said he is "hopeful" to see the Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum, emulate his favorite team.

The team led by Tim Duncan achieved a 62-20 record in the end and won the fifth championship for the franchise. After losing the year before, they were able to make amends when they faced LeBron James' Miami Heat in the championship game. One reason fans support certain teams could be because of their 'underdog' status or because of a group of multiple all-stars.

But when asked which NBA team is his favorite, the Manchester City manager said that the Spurs' selfless style of play stood out during his interview on Men in Blazers. "I've never seen anyone play basketball better than that [2014] team," Guardiola said. "The last championship for the Spurs is the best ever. The choral movement of the ball, the not-completely unselfish ... now, hopefully, the Celtics with my friend Joe Mazzulla can continue the legacy."

In the past, championship teams have won NBA titles by depending entirely on the skill and output of their superstar players. Although Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili were still part of Guardiola's beloved Spurs squad, their playing days were numbered. At the time, they also had Kawhi Leonard, but he wasn't the two-way superstar that most people know him as. Coach Greg Popovich liked to have every player on the roster involved in the offense rather than concentrating on the four athletes.

To produce the best outcomes in the postseason, he skillfully made use of the team's exceptional depth and strengths. Some fans thought the Celtics' 2024 championship run was reminiscent of the Spurs' previous winning squad. They were a difficult team to play against during the previous postseason because of their commitment to cooperating, utilizing their spacing, and maintaining defensive chemistry.

They lost only three games, including in the NBA Finals, as the ball club consistently played with intent and determination. During an NBA Finals press conference, Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla credited the knowledge passed down by Guardiola during some of their conversations.

