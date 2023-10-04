Lionel Messi’s impact at Inter Miami compared to Michael Jordan with Chicago Bulls

In a riveting statement prior to the MLS clash of the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami at Soldier Field, Head Coach Frank Klopas of the Chicago Fire offered some engaging insights. Drawing an unexpected analogy between the Inter Miami squad and the episodic highs and lows the Chicago Bulls went through during Michael Jordan's era, Klopas gave reporters, including those from Men in Red 97 media, something to ponder upon.

Klopas argued that even with the lack of their iconic player Lionel Messi, the Herons showcase a robust team dynamic. He passionately stated, "They are still a phenomenal team, even without Messi on the pitch. In particular, the recruitment during the secondary window has been exceptional."

Further, he elaborated, “I can compare it [to] the Chicago Bulls. When Michael Jordan didn’t play, they still had a very good team. But then you have Michael Jordan and maybe they’ll win eight in a row. So I think Miami is still a very, very good team with some excellent players, but then you have the icing on the cake, that when Messi plays, he’s one player that will always give you an edge at any moment,”

Indeed, Klopas’ analogizing of Messi to Jordan offers a fresh take on the narrative. While there's no doubt that Inter Miami, under David Beckham's stewardship, possesses a formidable team line-up, it can't be overlooked that Messi's participation brings an exclusive advantage to the team. The Chicago Fire head coach confirmed the ability of Inter Miami to stand strong even without Messi, but his presence escalates them to a potential behemoth.

During his impressive 19-year career Messi has scored over 800 goals for both his club and country. However, he has revealed that there has been one individual performance by a goalkeeper that astonished him.

That goalkeeper was Fraser Forster, a backup for Tottenham, who, at the age of 35, defended the goal for Celtic. The match in question happened in 2012 during a Champions League encounter between Celtic and Messi's Barcelona.

The Scottish giants went on to upset the presumed order as Victor Wanyama and Tony Watt brought two surprising goals that cemented a 2-1 victory for Neil Lennon's team. Though Messi made a late attempt by scoring a late goal, Barcelona could not elude the group-stage defeat.

Credit for the unexpected result is mostly fans attributed to Forster's commendable performance, where despite 24 attempts made by Barcelona, he held his ground, leading to their frustration.

Moving forward, Messi has recognized Forster's remarkable performance in that match, considering it as an outstanding one in his turn of events. As per The Daily Star, Messi commended Forster, saying, "Fraser's performance against us was something that was discussed for quite a while."

