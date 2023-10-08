Lionel Messi's Inter Miami makes an exit from MLS Playoff race by FC Cincinnati

Under a torrential downpour, Inter Miami clashed with FC Cincinnati, marking Lionel Messi's much-anticipated comeback to the soccer field. However, the night ended in disappointment for Miami fans as FC Cincinnati claimed a victory of 1-0.

Inter Miami's playoff hopes were dashed by FC Cincinnati's victory

As Messi stepped onto the rain-soaked pitch in the second half, DRV PNK Stadium erupted into thunderous applause. However, a subsequent free kick from Messi, in his first game after weeks, soared past the goalpost. Miami supporters had been banking on a Messi miracle to salvage their team's playoff dreams.

Regardless of Messi's spirited attempts in the final half, FC Cincinnati, the season's leading team, outshone Inter Miami with a 1-0 win.

FC Cincinnati, despite trailing behind for the most duration of the first half, made a comeback. Inter Miami enjoyed superior control over the game and managed numerous shots that ricocheted off the post. Major contributors to these near-misses were Tomás Avilés, Josef Martínez, and Ben Cremaschi, all within the initial 25 minutes.

FC Cincinnati's win, their 20th for 2023, solidifies their lead in the league. On the other hand, Inter Miami's playoff dreams have been dashed with two more games remaining in the regular season.

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Australia match? All about Chennai weather forecast today

Lionel Messi's potential loan comeback to Barcelona

According to various reports, speculation is rife among various sectors that the Catalan giants could make a loan move for Messi in January if Inter Miami fails to qualify for the MLS playoffs.

Contradictorily, the report also implied that there have been no discussions so far concerning Messi's rumored loan transfer to the Spanish club.

Presently in injury recovery, Messi has had to sit out five out of the past six matches of Inter Miami due to fitness challenges. Fans last caught a glimpse of him on-field during a commanding 4-0 victory against Toronto in the MLS on September 20. However, substantial concerns arose in the 37th minute of the game when Messi sustained a leg injury forcing him to leave the match.

Nonetheless, Messi, despite his injury troubles, was recently chosen to be part of the Argentina squad for the upcoming two World Cup qualifiers. Argentina will be locking horns with Paraguay in Buenos Aires on October 12 as part of their next World Cup qualifier fixture. They are also set to go head-to-head with Peru in the subsequent qualifiers.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi’s impact at Inter Miami compared to Michael Jordan with Chicago Bulls