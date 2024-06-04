Lionel Messi’s Son Practices American Football on Inter Miami Pitch

Lionel Messi’s children are preparing to carry forward their father’s football legacy. They have put up incredible performances for their teams. But Messi’s middle child seems to be interested in another kind of football.

The Argentine forward moved to the USA last year. He left the French club Paris Saint Germain after two years. Messi joined the Inter Miami Football Club in the MLS. He might have continued to play European football. However, his 8-year-old son Mateo Messi was seen practicing American football.

Mateo Messi’s incredible throw

Messi’s second child played American football after an Inter Miami CF game with his friends. Mateo threw some balls at some kids, including Luis Suarez’s kid. After getting done with throws, he tried his hand at catching. He took a spectacular catch as a wide receiver.

Messi and his teammate’s kids usually practice soccer after Miami’s games. Mateo recently scored five goals for Inter Miami’s Under-9 team. He mimicked his father’s celebration after netting those balls.

The 8-time Ballon d'Or winner played at Sporting KC this season. The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, met the football GOAT. He might have inspired Mateo to take up a sport different from his father.

Messi’s move to America might gift a prodigy to the NFL. It’s still unclear if the 8-year-old was playing for fun or if it’s his new passion.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi revolutionizes the MLS

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner’s move has brought the audience to the MLS games. A record 72,000 fans attended his game at Sporting KC. Messi later thrashed the New England Revolutions at packed Tom Brady’s home ground. Many stars, including LeBron James, Selena Gomez, and Leonardo DiCaprio, have been spotted at Miami’s games.

The former FC Barcelona captain led Inter Miami CF to their first title. His incredible performance throughout the tournament helped Miami win the 2023 league’s cup. His team is at the top of the table in their conference this season.