Lionel Messi’s Son Shows Off His NFL Skills Post Inter Miami CF Game; Fans React

Lionel Messi moved to America last year after cementing himself as the GOAT in Europe. While he continued to play his sport, his kids have turned towards another form of football. His second kid, Mateo Messi, was spotted practicing American football.

Mateo, 8, sent his friends to a distance from the sidelines. Then he threw some great passes toward Luis Suarez’s kid and other friends. Mateo Messi switched positions after throwing some balls. He caught some throws from his friends. One of those included an incredible diving grab. His actions have led to rumors and fan theories.

Fans react to Lione Messi’s son playing American football

Clips of Messi’s middle child mimicking NFL quarterbacks and tight ends quickly went viral. A fan reposted the video on his X, formerly Twitter, handle. The user hoped Mateo would play for Michigan University’s football team. It would be the biggest cultural victory for America, according to the user.

Fans flocked to the comment section of the post with different theories. One user believes Mateo Messi winning the Heisman Trophy will be the greatest moment in US sports history. Some users even argued about the position in which Mateo should play.

Few of the fans tried to take humorous digs at the kid’s potential career. An X user commented that Mateo would win 0 SEC championships. To which another fan countered by saying that he’ll play actual football. A football fan even called the NFL a pro-style silliness.

Lionel Messi in MLS

The 8-time Ballon d’Or winner joined the MLS club Inter Miami CF last year. He led them to the club’s first title in its history. Messi’s injuries resulted in Miami missing out on other accolades. The number 10 has managed to pull celebrities and audiences to the crowd.

David Beckham’s club has climbed to the top of the table in their conference. Messi has singlehandedly put them on the MLS map. Later, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez joined the party. Players are moving to the American league.