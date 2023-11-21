Lionel Messi’s World Cup shirts expected to surpass Michael Jordan’s world record USD 10 million jersey

Anticipation brews for the upcoming auction of six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's victorious effort in the 2022 World Cup. These shirts are poised to become the "most valuable collection of sports memorabilia," with an estimated value above $10 million.

From November 30 to December 14, the shirts will be on exhibit at Sotheby's New York headquarters, inviting bids for the auction.

The current record is held by Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which sold for $10.1 million. If predictions hold, Messi's shirts would eclipse this figure, setting a new record for sports memorabilia.

Among these shirts, one was worn by Messi when he scored the opening goal in the first half of the final match.

Another was worn during the final, where Messi netted two goals, contributing to a 3-3 draw against France.

In a generous move, an undisclosed portion of the auction's proceeds will be allocated to the UNICAS Project.

This initiative, spearheaded by Sant Joan de Déu (SJD) Barcelona Children’s Hospital and supported by the Leo Messi Foundation, seeks to address the needs of children battling rare diseases.

Ranking the top three most valuable sports jerseys sold

Michael Jordan's Game 1 jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals fetched a record-breaking $10.1 million at auction, taking the crown as the priciest sports jersey ever auctioned.

This jersey, worn by Jordan during a pivotal moment in his career, crushed previous records for a basketball jersey, game-worn sports memorabilia, and any Michael Jordan item.

Earlier in 2022, Diego Maradona's much-famed "Hand of God'' Argentina jersey, donned during the 1986 World Cup quarter-final clash with England, sold at auction for $9.28 million.

This record-breaking sale cemented the jersey's place as the second-most expensive sports jersey ever auctioned.

This jersey has become synonymous with one of soccer's most iconic goals.

Furthermore, Michael Jordan's 1982-1983 jersey from his time at the University of North Carolina Tar Heels saw a winning bid of $1.38 million, setting a new record for a Jordan jersey at auction.

The only available jersey proven to be worn by Jordan for his Player of the Year feature on The Sporting News cover that season was the lifetime achievement that made this jersey highly valuable.

