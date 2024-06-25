Lions Star Jared Goff Marries SI Swimsuit Model and Long-Time Girlfriend Christen Harper

Jared Goff officially exchanged wedding vows with his long-time girlfriend Christen Harper in an intimate marriage ceremony in California, on Saturday. The newly married couple's big day was attended by their friends and family as they decided to take the plunge.

The Detroit Lions' quarterback and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, who met on a dating app, got engaged in 2022, three years after going public in 2019.

Jared Goff marries long-time girlfriend Christen Harper in an intimate ceremony

Jared Goff and Christen Harper are now officially married. The two tied the knot in a private outdoor ceremony at the Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, California on Saturday, June 22, 2024, taking blessings of their family and friends.

The SI swimsuit model was seen in a beautiful white gown which was strapless accompanied by a lace veil, and on the other hand, her NFL husband rocked in a black tuxedo and white shirt, as per the pictures obtained by TMZ. The quarterback matched it with a bowtie.

This came after the 29-year-old's contract extension with his side for four years, which was worth $212 million with $170 million guaranteed. The NFL quarterback is coming off an amazing season on the field.

Christen Harper is one of the biggest fans of her husband

Harper is often seen cheering and applauding for her now-husband at the NFL games. The two have been going stronger ever since Jared Goff was playing for the Los Angeles Rams, getting traded to the Detroit Lions in 2021.

Advertisement

Harper and Goff have also appeared at several red carpet events including the ESPY Awards. Additionally, they appeared together in an episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions.

Harper even relocated to Detroit although her career was in Los Angeles, following the player's trade in 2021. However, she chose to support him in his new journey to a new place.

Jared Goff and Christin Harper’s love story

Jared Goff and his now wife Christen Harper met on a celebrity dating app called Raya, the time when the model “was truly not looking for anything,” she told People.

She further said, “I had just gotten out of a long relationship and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him and the rest is history, baby.”

They announced their relationship publicly for the first time in 2019. Goff then proposed to her in June 2022 and decided to put a ring on her finger on a vacation in front of her friends, in Los Cabos, Mexico, taking their forever journey one step closer.

Advertisement

The happy event which happened on the beach was announced by the American football player as he called himself the “luckiest guy in the world” in a post on his Instagram account. Following the engagement, Christen also shared the news saying she couldn't “wait for forever.”

Christen, who set the stage on fire at SI Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary Party last month alongside several high-profile stars, told People earlier that they will “have all our friends and family there. It'll be a big party and something we'll remember forever.”