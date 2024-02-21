Lisa Lopez-Galvan To Be Buried In Harrison Butker's Chiefs Jersey As NFL Star Comes In Clutch To Honor Family's Wishes

The family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan will soon lay her to rest in peace. But the family of the unfortunate victim of the Super Bowl parade shooting, wanted to make her wear Harrison Butker's jersey, before burying her. When all the options to find the jersey went black, Harrison Butker himself came forward to help.

Harrison Butker donates his Chiefs jersey to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan

On the unfortunate day of the shooting, Lisa Lopez-Galvan wore a white Harrison Butker jersey, when she was killed. According to the family of Lisa, it's her husband's request to bury her in Butker's jersey. When this was decided, everyone came together to buy a jersey for her. But no one could find one.

One of the family members shared his concerns about not finding Harrison Butker's jersey, on social media. When the word got to the NFL star, he came forward to help. According to the representatives of the Chiefs' star kicker, Butker has donated his jersey to the family of the deceased.

Harrison Butker also made a statement where he talked about how sad he and his family are about Lisa's death. "My wife Isabelle and I are heartbroken by the murder of Lisa due to degenerate violence. Murder is a sin that cries out to God for vengeance and I pray the men involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice," Butker said.

Adding further he also talked about how Lisa was a fan of his outspokenness considering Catholic Faith as their common ground. I am honored to provide a jersey to the family for her to wear," Butker explained. Concluding his statement, he prayed for the healing of Lisa's family and offered his condolences.

Services for Lisa Lopez-Galvan are scheduled for February 23, Friday, and February 24, Saturday. The funeral home where the ceremony will be conducted at McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown, Kansas City, Missouri. The service is expected to start at 6:30 PM according to Lisa's obituary .

