List of Stanley Cup Winners: Every NHL Champion From 1893 Until Today
Before the 2024 Stanley Cup winner gets announced, check out all the champions who have won the prestigious trophy from 1893 to the present.
The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals are ongoing with the Florida Panthers leading the series against the Edmonton Oilers with a 3-1 victory. The matchup is one of the most awaited competitions, as winning the trophy is not an easy feat.
However, since its inception in 1893, the world of professional hockey has witnessed some memorable moments as several teams clinched the victory to win the Stanley Cup trophy.
The coveted award is presented annually to winners of the Stanley Cup competition, with the first one being awarded to the Montreal Hockey Club in 1893 and the most recent trophy being awarded to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.
The most successful team to have claimed this trophy twenty-four times is none other than the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are closely followed by Toronto Maple Leafs who have won the championship on thirteen occasions.
As the 2024 Stanley Cup competition is getting intense between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, we have come up with a list of all the Stanley Cup champions from 1983 until today, for your reference.
List of Stanley Cup winners right from 1893
- 1893 - Montreal AAA
- 1894 - Montreal HC
- 1895 - Montreal Victorias
- 1896 - Montreal Victorias
- 1897 - Montreal Victorias
- 1898 - Montreal Victorias
- 1899 - Montreal Shamrocks
- 1900 - Montreal Shamrocks
- 1901 - Winnipeg Victorias
- 1902 - Montreal HC
- 1903 - Ottawa Silver Seven
- 1904 - Ottawa Silver Seven
- 1905 - Ottawa Silver Seven
- 1906 - Montreal Wanderers
- 1907 - Montreal Wanderers
- 1908 - Montreal Wanderers
- 1909 - Ottawa Senators
- 1910 - Montreal Wanderers
- 1911 - Ottawa Senators
- 1912 - Quebec Bulldogs
- 1913 - Quebec Bulldogs
- 1914 - Toronto Blueshirts
- 1915 - Vancouver Millionaires
- 1916 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1917 - Seattle Metropolitans
- 1918 - Toronto Arenas
- 1919 - No se otorgó debido a la pandemia de la gripe española.
- 1920 - Ottawa Senators
- 1921 - Ottawa Senators
- 1922 - Toronto St. Patricks
- 1923 - Ottawa Senators
- 1924 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1925 - Victoria Cougars
- 1926 - Montreal Maroons
- 1927 - Ottawa Senators
- 1928 - New York Rangers
- 1929 - Boston Bruins
- 1930 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1931 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1932 - Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1933 - New York Rangers
- 1934 - Chicago Black Hawks
- 1935 - Montreal Maroons
- 1936 - Detroit Red Wings
- 1937 - Detroit Red Wings
- 1938 - Chicago Black Hawks
- 1939 - Boston Bruins
- 1940 - New York Rangers
- 1941 - Boston Bruins
- 1942 - Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1943 - Detroit Red Wings
- 1944 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1945 - Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1946 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1947 - Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1948 - Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1949 - Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1950 - Detroit Red Wings
- 1951 - Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1952 - Detroit Red Wings
- 1953 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1954 - Detroit Red Wings
- 1955 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1956 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1957 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1958 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1959 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1960 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1961 - Chicago Black Hawks
- 1962 - Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1963 - Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1964 - Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1965 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1966 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1967 - Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1968 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1969 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1970 - Boston Bruins
- 1971 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1972 - Boston Bruins
- 1973 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1974 - Philadelphia Flyers
- 1975 - Philadelphia Flyers
- 1976 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1977 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1978 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1979 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1980 - New York Islanders
- 1981 - New York Islanders
- 1982 - New York Islanders
- 1983 - New York Islanders
- 1984 - Edmonton Oilers
- 1985 - Edmonton Oilers
- 1986 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1987 - Edmonton Oilers
- 1988 - Edmonton Oilers
- 1989 - Calgary Flames
- 1990 - Edmonton Oilers
- 1991 - Pittsburgh Penguins
- 1992 - Pittsburgh Penguins
- 1993 - Montreal Canadiens
- 1994 - New York Rangers
- 1995 - New Jersey Devils
- 1996 - Colorado Avalanche
- 1997 - Detroit Red Wings
- 1998 - Detroit Red Wings
- 1999 - Dallas Stars
- 2000 - New Jersey Devils
- 2001 - Colorado Avalanche
- 2002 - Detroit Red Wings
- 2003 - New Jersey Devils
- 2004 - Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2005 - Canceled due to the 2004-05 season NHL lockout
- 2006 - Carolina Hurricanes
- 2007 - Anaheim Ducks
- 2008 - Detroit Red Wings
- 2009 - Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2010 - Chicago Blackhawks
- 2011 - Boston Bruins
- 2012 - Los Angeles Kings
- 2013 - Chicago Blackhawks
- 2014 - Los Angeles Kings
- 2015 - Chicago Blackhawks
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2018 - Washington Capitals
- 2019 - St. Louis Blues
- 2020 - Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2021 - Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2022 - Colorado Avalanche
- 2023 - Vegas Golden Knights
