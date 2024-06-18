List of Stanley Cup Winners: Every NHL Champion From 1893 Until Today

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals are ongoing with the Florida Panthers leading the series against the Edmonton Oilers with a 3-1 victory. The matchup is one of the most awaited competitions, as winning the trophy is not an easy feat.

However, since its inception in 1893, the world of professional hockey has witnessed some memorable moments as several teams clinched the victory to win the Stanley Cup trophy.

The coveted award is presented annually to winners of the Stanley Cup competition, with the first one being awarded to the Montreal Hockey Club in 1893 and the most recent trophy being awarded to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

The most successful team to have claimed this trophy twenty-four times is none other than the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are closely followed by Toronto Maple Leafs who have won the championship on thirteen occasions.

As the 2024 Stanley Cup competition is getting intense between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, we have come up with a list of all the Stanley Cup champions from 1983 until today, for your reference.

List of Stanley Cup winners right from 1893

1893 - Montreal AAA

1894 - Montreal HC

1895 - Montreal Victorias

1896 - Montreal Victorias

1897 - Montreal Victorias

1898 - Montreal Victorias

1899 - Montreal Shamrocks

1900 - Montreal Shamrocks

1901 - Winnipeg Victorias

1902 - Montreal HC

1903 - Ottawa Silver Seven

1904 - Ottawa Silver Seven

1905 - Ottawa Silver Seven

1906 - Montreal Wanderers

1907 - Montreal Wanderers

1908 - Montreal Wanderers

1909 - Ottawa Senators

1910 - Montreal Wanderers

1911 - Ottawa Senators

1912 - Quebec Bulldogs

1913 - Quebec Bulldogs

1914 - Toronto Blueshirts

1915 - Vancouver Millionaires

1916 - Montreal Canadiens

1917 - Seattle Metropolitans

1918 - Toronto Arenas

1919 - No se otorgó debido a la pandemia de la gripe española.

1920 - Ottawa Senators

1921 - Ottawa Senators

1922 - Toronto St. Patricks

1923 - Ottawa Senators

1924 - Montreal Canadiens

1925 - Victoria Cougars

1926 - Montreal Maroons

1927 - Ottawa Senators

1928 - New York Rangers

1929 - Boston Bruins

1930 - Montreal Canadiens

1931 - Montreal Canadiens

1932 - Toronto Maple Leafs

1933 - New York Rangers

1934 - Chicago Black Hawks

1935 - Montreal Maroons

1936 - Detroit Red Wings

1937 - Detroit Red Wings

1938 - Chicago Black Hawks

1939 - Boston Bruins

1940 - New York Rangers

1941 - Boston Bruins

1942 - Toronto Maple Leafs

1943 - Detroit Red Wings

1944 - Montreal Canadiens

1945 - Toronto Maple Leafs

1946 - Montreal Canadiens

1947 - Toronto Maple Leafs

1948 - Toronto Maple Leafs

1949 - Toronto Maple Leafs

1950 - Detroit Red Wings

1951 - Toronto Maple Leafs

1952 - Detroit Red Wings

1953 - Montreal Canadiens

1954 - Detroit Red Wings

1955 - Montreal Canadiens

1956 - Montreal Canadiens

1957 - Montreal Canadiens

1958 - Montreal Canadiens

1959 - Montreal Canadiens

1960 - Montreal Canadiens

1961 - Chicago Black Hawks

1962 - Toronto Maple Leafs

1963 - Toronto Maple Leafs

1964 - Toronto Maple Leafs

1965 - Montreal Canadiens

1966 - Montreal Canadiens

1967 - Toronto Maple Leafs

1968 - Montreal Canadiens

1969 - Montreal Canadiens

1970 - Boston Bruins

1971 - Montreal Canadiens

1972 - Boston Bruins

1973 - Montreal Canadiens

1974 - Philadelphia Flyers

1975 - Philadelphia Flyers

1976 - Montreal Canadiens

1977 - Montreal Canadiens

1978 - Montreal Canadiens

1979 - Montreal Canadiens

1980 - New York Islanders

1981 - New York Islanders

1982 - New York Islanders

1983 - New York Islanders

1984 - Edmonton Oilers

1985 - Edmonton Oilers

1986 - Montreal Canadiens

1987 - Edmonton Oilers

1988 - Edmonton Oilers

1989 - Calgary Flames

1990 - Edmonton Oilers

1991 - Pittsburgh Penguins

1992 - Pittsburgh Penguins

1993 - Montreal Canadiens

1994 - New York Rangers

1995 - New Jersey Devils

1996 - Colorado Avalanche

1997 - Detroit Red Wings

1998 - Detroit Red Wings

1999 - Dallas Stars

2000 - New Jersey Devils

2001 - Colorado Avalanche

2002 - Detroit Red Wings

2003 - New Jersey Devils

2004 - Tampa Bay Lightning

2005 - Canceled due to the 2004-05 season NHL lockout

2006 - Carolina Hurricanes

2007 - Anaheim Ducks

2008 - Detroit Red Wings

2009 - Pittsburgh Penguins

2010 - Chicago Blackhawks

2011 - Boston Bruins

2012 - Los Angeles Kings

2013 - Chicago Blackhawks

2014 - Los Angeles Kings

2015 - Chicago Blackhawks

2016 - Pittsburgh Penguins

2017 - Pittsburgh Penguins

2018 - Washington Capitals

2019 - St. Louis Blues

2020 - Tampa Bay Lightning

2021 - Tampa Bay Lightning

2022 - Colorado Avalanche

2023 - Vegas Golden Knights

