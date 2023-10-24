'Literally cannot take the W out of him': Fans cannot stop but talk highly of Tom Brady as the legend wins his 8th championship

Tom Brady retired from the NFL in the year 2023 after playing 23 seasons in the NFL. Tom Brady had seven championship rings before October 18, but after October 18, he has eight rings on his fingers. Fascinating right?

Even after retiring from a long NFL career, Tom Brady received a championship ring. Even fans are surprised by it, but in a good way. Since the news of Tom Brady receiving his 8th championship ring went viral, fans have shared their unique reactions. Here's how fans reacted to the 8th championship ring:

Fans could not stop talking highly of Tom Brady after he won 8th Championship rings

Tom Brady became the owner of the 8th championship ring he received on October 18, not as a player but as the owner of the Las Vegas Aces. Tom Brady recently became the minority shareholder of the Las Vegas Aces, purchasing the shares from the team owner and friend Mark Davis. In October, the team won the WNBA championship for the second time, giving Tom Brady his 8th ring.

When the news was broken on the internet, fans just could not stop themselves but felt impressed by Tom Brady. There was one X user who said, "Tom Brady... Literally cannot take the W out of him." Then a fan also said, "Guy is a champion... just doesn't know how to lose". Well, Tom Brady has a record in making phenomenal wins. But doubt about that.

Some fans talked about Tom Brady as the team owner of Las Vegas Aces. One such fan commented, "I am sure that Brady will continue to be successful in his new role as an owner. He has a proven track record of winning, and he is surrounded by a talented team of people. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for Brady and the Las Vegas Aces."

Also Read: 'Tom had an empty locker': When Kyle Rudolph spilled the beans on Tom Brady's unique way of signing autographs