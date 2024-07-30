‘Little D**K’: Cody Rhodes’ NSFW Response to Insecure Critics Disapproving His Suit-Wearing WWE Gimmick

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, is known for his relatively unusual choice of attire in wrestling. After departing WWE in 2014, the American Nightmare began donning dapper suits for in-ring segments and public appearances.

At this point, it has pretty much become his gimmick, which is very unique when compared to his counterparts in wrestling. That said, Rhodes often gets flak for his unconventional choice of wardrobe. During a recent appearance on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, Rhodes had an unapologetic response to his critics.

Cody Rhodes issues an NSFW response to critics disapproving of his suit-wearing gimmick

Cody Rhodes has fully embraced his suit-wearing gimmick and it must be said that he carries it off gracefully. However, since it’s a novelty to wear suits in wrestling as a performer, he receives a lot of criticism.

On an edition of Sneaker Shopping from Complex, Rhodes was asked if he plans to continue his suit-wearing gimmick forever. And his reaction was as fierce as it was affronting.

He stated: “I will probably be a suit guy in the industry forever. I don’t know if this is appropriate for this show or not, but I’ll say it, and I’ve said it in interviews prior, anyone who I’ve ever worked with in business who’s intimidated by the fact that you wear a suit, I feel like they have a little dick, like clearly.”

The fan-favorite star has been scrupulous with his presentation since embracing the suit gimmick. Furthermore, his scathing response to his critics projects confidence in his style.

Nonetheless, Cody Rhodes is set to face off against Solo Sikoa at WWE’s upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam. Sikoa has been bent on bringing the coveted WWE Undisputed Championship back to The Bloodline. Off-topic, Roman Reigns is also speculated to make his WWE return at SummerSlam, given the recent tension between him and Solo Sikoa.

It remains to be seen if Sikoa dethrones Cody Rhodes as the biggest party of the summer.

Cody Rhodes spends almost $10K on sneaker shopping

In the same episode of Sneaker Shopping, Cody Rhodes showed he is a major sneakerhead, as he splurged almost $10K on fancy shoes.

The American Nightmare bought a Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Proto “Girl Dad," a Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low TD "Canary," a Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Canary," a Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low, and a Powerpuff Girls x Nike Dunk TD “Buttercup.”

His exact purchase of sneakers came to $9824.88. All in all, Rhodes displayed his extravagant taste in footwear by spending a whopping amount on stylish sneakers.

