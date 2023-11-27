Liv Cook minor involved in Josh Giddey scandal likes post about NBA investigation on Thunder player

Trigger Warning: This article has references to being in a romantic relationship with a minor.

This time, Josh Giddey is under intense scrutiny after his relationship with underage Liv Cook became a public matter.

The situation worsened when his partner appeared to confirm the league's investigation into Giddey's actions by liking a relevant post.

Recent online footage has shown Giddey and Cook spending time together, suggesting a possible relationship.

Further fueling suspicions, Cook seemingly confirmed her relationship with the Oklahoma City Thunder star in a leaked video. Consequently, it could verify the claim that the Australian player illegally dated a minor, according to the legal dating age in the USA.

In addition to this, the alleged underage girlfriend liked a post concerning the NBA's investigation of Giddey, adding another layer to this controversial matter.

The origin of this whole situation traces back to a Snapchat post by a young blonde girl identified as Liv Cook boasting about her intimate encounter with Giddey.

Some argue in defense of Giddey, claiming that they met at a nightclub, where minors are usually not allowed entry.

They argue that Cook must have used a fake ID to gain access, leading Giddey to reasonably believe she was of legal age, making the scenario more complex.

Josh Giddey: NBA inquiry and OKC Thunder's response

Giddey has yet to make any public comments regarding the allegations, and his team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, has also chosen to remain silent.

Meanwhile, the NBA has initiated an investigation. The consequences Giddey could face if the accusations are determined as true are still unknown.

Cook's decision to interact with an Instagram post tied to the case could potentially escalate the controversy. It is crucial to remember that Giddey is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

The accusations against him have not been confirmed, but Cook's involvement implies that she is following the investigation and is invested in its results.

The way this situation will unravel remains uncertain, promising to remain in the headlines soon.

Despite the severe accusations, the Oklahoma City Thunder chose to let Josh Giddey participate in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team announced that Giddey is permitted to play while the investigation by the league office is ongoing. In a 127-123 defeat, Giddey managed to score 10 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds.

The claims against Giddey appeared online several days ago, causing an upset among NBA fans.

Nevertheless, the Thunder decided to withhold comments on the issue, refraining from enforcing any disciplinary proceedings against Giddey.

