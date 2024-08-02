Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio Could Have ‘Most Gross’ Kiss in WWE History at SummerSlam 2024

The saga between Liv Morgan, the current WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion, and former WWE Women's World Heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley is one of the most entertaining rivalries in WWE’s women's division in recent memories.

At Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania XL, Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley in the backstage segment. During the attack, Liv Morgan shoved Rhea Ripley on the door, and Mami landed awkwardly, her weight directed on her shoulder. The attack injured Rhea Ripley, and she needed time to recover. She was forced to withdraw her championship.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan continued her revenge tour, and as she promised she would steal everything from Rhea Ripley, Queen of Extreme captured WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash 2024; later, Liv Morgan went on to cross the line after she started charging and seducing Rhea Ripley’s on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio.

Liv Morgan even kissed Dominik Mysterio on screen; Rhea Ripley made her return on Raw after Money in the Bank 2024 and confronted Dominik and Liv Morgan about their weird relationship. In the later edition of Raw, Dominik picked Rhea Ripley and went totally off on Liv Morgan, even referring to her as ‘Bit*h.’

Former WWE superstar and ECW champion Tommy Dreamer recently expressed his prediction on the most recent edition of BO Radio Dark on the Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan’s Summer Slam 2024 match.

Dreamer expressed that he feels Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are making fools out of everyone and working together secretly.

Tommy Dreamer said, “I would go with Dominik ruined the playhouse. Dominik did it all. Dominik set everybody up because he's hooking up with Liv. I can feel it in my bones. I don't have any proof, but this is an interesting plot because they walked in on it.”

He continued, “There's no proof, there's no nothing, everything is destroyed; my gut is telling me that this is all between Dom and Liv, and we're going to get one of the most shocking/gross kisses we've seen on television, or pay-per-view in a long, long time."

Former ECW champion Tommy Dreamer is not alone in feeling so high about Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan Summer Slam 2024. Former WWE champion Bubba Ray Dudley expressed that Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan could headline Summer Slam 2024.

Budda Ray expressed on Rhea vs Liv's main eventing Summer Slam 2024 on the Busted Open Radio podcast, "I have no problem with the women going on last because it is for a world heavyweight championship. If Liv and Rhea went on last, I don't have a problem with that because it's the women's championship, and they're telling a great story; you want to send the people home happy."

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will lock horns this weekend for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion crown, Summer Slam 2024, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

